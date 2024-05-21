The Big Picture The Godzilla x Kong display at Licensing Expo features action figures and Funko Pop! collectibles of the Titans and new monsters like Skar King.

Godzilla x Kong is a financial success, surpassing $560 million globally, with a sequel in the works from David Callaham.

The MonsterVerse franchise continues to dominate, surpassing $2 billion and gearing up to join the ranks of other successful cinematic universes.

Coming off of the box office-smashing success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the MonsterVerse has set its sights on Licensing Expo. Currently underway in Las Vegas, the annual event stands as the world's largest licensing trade show featuring some of the biggest properties in pop culture. It's only fitting then that the titanic kaiju crash through the event with a display commemorating the latest team-up between the King of Monsters and Kong. Collider's Perri Nemiroff is in attendance and was able to capture a few photos of the monster-sized setup, featuring a massive poster showing the history of the MonsterVerse and an army of figures based on the creatures seen on screen.

Included in the display is a mix of action figures and Funko Pop! collectibles of the Titans Godzilla and Kong alongside the newly-introduced monsters for Godzilla x Kong like Skar King, Shimo, and the adorable Baby Kong, Suko, with Titanus Doug as a companion. While the Pop! versions are more cute and cuddly iterations of the hulking beasts, the Playmates Battle Roar figures more directly match their film counterparts and are built for play with adjustable limbs and accessories to recreate the epic clashes of Adam Wingard's actioner. Godzilla, Kong, and the villainous Skar King also come in giant-sized action figures showing the Titans at the height of their powers.

Godzilla x Kong takes a literal deep dive into the history of the Titans as its title characters team up to face a colossal new threat to the planet. Hidden beneath Kong's home lies the Skar King alongside other members of Kong's species that managed to survive deep within the Earth. The two Titans' very existence is challenged by the monstrous new king and all of humanity finds itself in grave danger against arguably their greatest opposition yet. Together, Godzilla, Kong, and their human allies are left to uncover the secrets of this new threat's existence and fight for the sake of everyone who calls the planet home. The star-studded cast features, among others, Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, and Dan Stevens.

'Godzilla x Kong' Is Now on Digital Platforms

Close

All of the Titan-clashing action featured in Godzilla x Kong is now available to enjoy from the comfort of home thanks to the recent digital release of the film. It comes as the film continues to crush milestones financially, recently passing $560 million at the global box office and angling to become the highest-grossing title in the MonsterVerse franchise. Such an overwhelming success means a sequel is already being prepared with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer David Callaham set to pen the screenplay. There appears to be no slowing down the rampage of the MonsterVerse, as the franchise is now well past the $2 billion mark, putting it in rare air alongside the MCU, DC Extended Universe, and James Wan's The Conjuring franchise.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is still in theaters in addition to its digital release. Check out the Licensing Expo display in the gallery above.

Buy Tickets