The Big Picture Godzilla and Kong join forces to battle a new threat hidden within our world, forcing them to put aside their differences.

Director Adam Wingard utilized the skills of visual storytelling and animation to allow the monsters to tell their own narrative.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to be released in the United States on April 12, 2024 and features a talented cast including Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are prepared to introduce the next chapter of their MonsterVerse with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. A sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the film will continue the story of the titular pair of beasts. Ahead of the film's release this coming April, the studio has revealed a new poster that features both monsters prominently they prepare to join forces, as in in the newly-released trailer.

The poster depicts Kong and Godzilla front-and-center. Kong appears to be wearing robotic gauntlet on one hand, possibly a preview of a new weapon he'll use. The monsterous reptile, meanwhile, appears to be showing off his trademark roar – perhaps getting ready to use his trademark atomic breath. The backdrop of the poster shows off a group of helicopters flying over Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

A synopsis from Warner Bros. and Legendary states that the film will pit the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, so it is clear that Godzilla and Kong will be forced to set their differences aside to defeat a greater foe. Godzilla x Kong stars Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle, Brian Tyree Henry, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Rachel House.

'Godzilla x Kong' Will Rely on Visual Storytelling to Make Its Mark

Image via Warner Bros

Godzilla x Kong is directed by Adam Wingard, who also directed Godzilla vs. Kong. Wingard said that the upcoming film was a difficult undertaking, telling IGN, "The skills that it takes to create a giant monster movie are so specific that you have to learn them, and only at the end of production was I like, 'Oh wait, now I know.' I had all these different ideas of what I would do next time and how I could improve upon it." Wingard added:

"So much of the film is entirely animated CG shots; so much of it is just pure imagination. We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way."

Wingard directs the film from a script by Terry Rossio, Jeremy Slater, and Simon Barrett. The film is the fifth overall installment in Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse and is produced by Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull, Eric McLeod, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Brian Rogers.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released in the United States on April 12, 2024. Check out the new poster below:

Image via Legendary