The Godzilla franchise has been a cash cow for Warner Bros., with the most recent film earning a franchise-high $568 million at the worldwide box office en route to becoming the highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie ever. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire barely beat Kong: Skull Island, which finished its theatrical run with $561 million, just shy of the major titan team up. Godzilla x Kong had previously only been streaming on Warner Bros. streaming service Max since the film was taken out of theaters earlier this year, but its now making an imprint on a new streamer. After recently premiering on Netflix, Godzilla x Kong is one of the top movies on the platform, currently sitting in the #4 spot at the time of writing, narrowly ahead of Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us at #5.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was written and directed by Adam Wingard, with Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater all working on the script as well. Wingard is a horror veteran who has experience working with the V/H/S franchise, and he also directed Godzilla vs. Kong, the 2021 prequel to the titan team-up that earned $449 million at the global box office amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been confirmed that Wingard will not return to direct the currently untitled Godzilla x Kong sequel, and he’ll be replaced by Grant Sputore, who is best known for his work on the Netflix Original movie I Am Mother, which stars Luke Hawker and Rose Byrne. Godzilla x Kong 2 has not yet nailed down an official release date nor a production start date, but it is in active development.

Who Stars in ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’?

Rebecca Hall reprises her role as Ilene Andrews and Kaylee Hottle is also back in the role of Jia, her adopted daughter. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire also sees Brian Tyree Henry reprise his role as the mad scientist/podcasster Bernie Hayes, and the film also adds horror veteran Dan Stevens into the mix as Trapper, the Titan veterinarian. Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, Rachel House, Ron Smyck, Chantelle Jamieson, Greg Hatton, and Kevin Copeland all also star in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earned a score of 54% from critics and 90% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Godzilla x Kong on Netflix.

