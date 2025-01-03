Titans came and they conquered! The latest film in the Monsterverse franchise Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a streaming hit during the holiday season. As per Netflix’s charts, the movie is reigning on the top spot of the platform, cementing it to be one of the best kaiju features in recent times. After pitting the two titans against each other, The New Empire brings them together in a team-up of a lifetime that can be seen again and again by fans.

The feature, co-written and directed by horror vet Adam Wingard got major acclaim from fans of the franchise for an amazing team-up, great action set pieces, and a humane story. It has a 54 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating by the critics while the audience score sits as high as 90 percent. At the box office, the movie was a major success grossing over $571.8 million worldwide against a budget of $135–150 million. Leading it to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2024, the highest-grossing film of the Monsterverse, as well as in the Godzilla and King Kong franchise and the craze seems to grow as the movie hits streaming with fans certainly rewatching the feature at their leisure.

The New Empire sees Godzilla and Kong uniting to face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet that challenges their very existence and the survival of the human race. The success of the feature has led to the announcement of a Godzilla x Kong sequel. It has been confirmed that Wingard will not return to direct the currently untitled sequel, and he’ll be replaced by Grant Sputore, who is best known for his work on the Netflix Original movie I Am Mother. While there are no more details about the top-line talents or plot, the film is in active development.

The Team Behind ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Wingard directs the feature from a script he co-wrote with Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater. The movie sees familiar faces like Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. Also rounding off the cast are Dan Stevens as Trapper, Alex Ferns as Mikael, Fala Chen as Iwi Queen, Rachel House as Hampton, Ron Smyck as Harris, Chantelle Jamieson as Jayne, Greg Hatton as Lewis, Kevin Copeland, Tess Dobré, and Tim Carroll as Wilcox.

Godzilla x Kong is available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the trailer above.

Your changes have been saved Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Kong and the fearsome Godzilla face off against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. Release Date March 29, 2024 Director Adam Wingard Cast Rebecca Hall , Brian Tyree Henry , Dan Stevens , Kaylee Hottle , Alex Ferns , Fala Chen , Rachel House , Ron Smyck , Chantelle Jamieson , Greg Hatton , Kevin Copeland , Tess Dobré , Tim Carroll , Anthony Brandon Wong , Sophia Emberson-Bain , Chika Ikogwe , Vincent B. Gorce , Yeye Zhou , Jamaliah Othman , Nick Lawler Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Action Character(s) Ilene Andrews , Bernie Hayes , Trapper , Jia , Mikael , Iwi Queen , Hampton , Harris , Jayne , Lewis , Submarine Commander , Submarine Officer , Wilcox , Talk Show Anchor , Laurier , Ms. Cadogan , Monarch Specialist , Iwi Warrior , Iwi Sage , Iwi Scholar Writers Terry Rossio , Adam Wingard , Simon Barrett , Jeremy Slater Studio(s) Legendary Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Prequel(s) Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters Franchise(s) Godzilla , King Kong , MonsterVerse Expand

Watch on Netflix