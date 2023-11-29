The Big Picture The first official poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been revealed, featuring a new Kaiju with blue eyes and a slimmer face, possibly hinting at a new antagonist for Kong.

The tagline "Bow to your new king" suggests that the new monster may be a rival to Kong in the story.

Fans can expect a new trailer for the film to arrive soon, as the release is only four months away.

While fans are currently getting a taste of some MonsterVerse action with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a new series on Apple TV+, it won’t be too long before the franchise makes its long-awaited return to the big screen with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Now fans can gear up for anticipation as the first official poster for the film has been revealed, teasing a terrifying new Kaiju.

The poster features a simplistic layout, showcasing a white background with a red handprint at the center and the face of a primate creature on full display. While some fans may be quick to assume that the monster depicted in the poster is Kong himself, there are some subtle differences in this creature’s design, such as its notable blue eyes and slimmer face. This can be supported by the previous title reveal teaser, which hinted at another ape-like monster sitting on a throne in the midst of Hollow Earth ruins.

But who is this new monster? Additional details remain under wraps for now, but it will likely take on a more antagonist role in the story, as shown by the tagline “Bow to your new king,” teasing that he may be a new rival to Kong. Additionally, the post also shared the hashtag #SkarKing, possibly alluding to the new kaiju’s name. With a new poster finally here, and the film slated to debut in four months, fans can likely expect a new trailer to arrive sometime very soon.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Will Bring More Kaiju Action to the MonsterVerse

Image via Warner Bros

While additional information from the film still remains in secrecy, the Godzilla vs Kong will feature the return of the titular monsters in another epic monster battle of the ages, further exploring the mythos behind the mysterious Hollow Earth and the origins of the Titans themselves. Adam Wingard, who previously helmed Godzilla vs Kong, is back in the director’s chair with returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle. Dan Stevens also stars in the film alongside Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House. With so much to look forward to from the MonsterVerse, alongside the release of Godzilla Minus One this week, there doesn’t appear to be a better time to be a kaiju fan.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps toward the big screen on April 12, 2024. Check out the official teaser poster for the upcoming film below:

Image via Legendary Pictures