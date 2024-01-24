The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is highly anticipated due to the massive success of the previous Godzilla film, Minus One.

The film is rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," indicating that viewers can expect epic battles featuring the two iconic monsters.

The upcoming movie will unite Godzilla and Kong against a common enemy, Skar King, who poses a significant threat not only to the monsters but to humanity itself.

Godzilla is having the time of his life with Minus One doing wonders at the box office as well as giving the King of Monsters his first Oscar nomination. Given the massive success of the feature, the hype for the next Godzilla film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is palpable. While most details are still kept tight under wraps, we know the feature is officially rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," per a listing from Film Ratings.

The rating is in line with previous movies in the MosterVerse, with its “creature violence” label assuring fans that some big battles are in store for viewers’ delight. While the MonsterVerse benefited by pitting Godzilla and Kong against each other in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, The New Empire will bring them together to face a common enemy, Skar King, who challenges their existence as well as humankind's. This is a rare sight and the audiences are all in for it.

Directed by Adam Wingard from a script by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater, the movie serves as the direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. Speaking of the new threat, Wingard previously noted that the movie goes in a direction that hasn’t been explored before in the franchise, "which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself.”

Skar King Will Be a Formidable Threat

Further teasing the new threat, Wingard reveals, “Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity. I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies. It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one titan!"

Returning to support Godzilla and Kong in the new movie are Rebecca Hall as Monarch linguist and Kong expert Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Kaylee Hottle as Jia, and Dan Stevens as a new character, Trapper. Also rounding off the cast are Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Rachel House. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released on April 12 in theaters worldwide. You can find out more details about the film by checking out our guide here.