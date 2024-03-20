The Big Picture Director Adam Wingard showcases using practical methods alongside CGI in creating epic monster battles in a new behind-the-scenes video.

The New Empire features Godzilla and Kong teaming up to take on a new threat, the Skar King.

The film's visual influences draw from the Shōwa era of Toho's Godzilla films, promising vibrant technicolor visuals.

March has been a great month to go to the movies. Yet the genre-filled month will conclude with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which sees returning director Adam Wingard unite the two famous cinematic titans for one epic crossover event. Now, with just under two weeks to go until the film's release, Wingard has brought fans to the “War Room” in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

The minute-long tour has Wingard peeling back the curtain to what the purpose of a War Room is for a film as massive as Godzilla x Kong. This is where the themes, tone, look, and color palette of the film take center stage before shooting begins. It also gave the director the opportunity to show off the various models, costumes, and concept art for the film. While the MonsterVerse as a whole is a very CGI-heavy franchise, it's nice to see the practical methods that were used to break down the action and story beats of the upcoming adventure.

Wingard would go on to talk about the influences behind Godzilla x Kong. Being a “child of the 80s” he went into his appreciation for the Shōwa-era of Toho's Godzilla films which had a very distinct “vibrant technicolor” palette. That’s a style that the American series has adapted since King of the Monsters in 2019. Wingard has only taken those stylish visuals to the next level since he took over the franchise with Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021.

What’s ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ About?

The New Empire triples down on the monster battles as we’ll be seeing Godzilla and Kong forced to work together to stop a much more dangerous threat. This new foe is a descendant of Kong, known as the Skar King. They’re a much more terrifying version of the ape we all know and love, which brings a unique skill set to this ever-growing cinematic universe. In the various trailers we’ve seen them use buildings as effortless projectiles, but Kong and Godzilla’s combined power gives them a few new tricks up their sleeves as well. This includes an awesome moment where Kong rides Godzilla into battle like an unstoppable tank.

Godzilla vs. Kong had some of the greatest action to ever blow up the silver screen. However, with each new piece of footage released for Godzilla x Kong, it looks like Wingard has outdone himself. He’s become a genre king himself with You’re Next and Blair Witch under his belt. Yet his reign in the Godzilla franchise has been the best showcase for his brilliant sense of scale and endlessly entertaining action.

When Does ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Release?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire smashes into theaters on March 29, 2024. Until then, you can view the new War Room featurette alongside the latest trailer above.

