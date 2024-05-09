The Big Picture Get ready, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is coming to digital this month.

Witness an epic tag-team battle at the Portal within Hollow Earth, where titans clash in a fight that could determine the fate of the world.

The film not only delivers intense action and stunning visual effects but also explores the deepening bond between Godzilla and Kong.

Get ready for a monstrous showdown as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brings back the titanic duo for a cinematic battle like no other. The latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise, which follows the explosive developments of Godzilla vs. Kong, is set to revolutionize the universe with an all-new adventure that's bigger and more fearsome than ever. The film is scheduled for digital release on May 14, and it's shaping up to be a jaw-dropping experience for fans worldwide.

In a Collider exclusive, fans can get a sneak peek at one of the film's most anticipated moments— a colossal tag-team battle featuring Godzilla and Kong against their formidable new adversaries, the Skar King and Shimo. The titanic tussle unfolds at the Portal within Hollow Earth, a crucial battleground where the fate of the surface world hangs in the balance. The Skar King, with ambitions that could spell disaster for humanity, attempts to breach the surface, leading to a spectacular clash of Titans that fans won't want to miss.

Our exclusive clip not only showcases the intense action and stunning visual effects that have become a hallmark of the Monsterverse but also highlights the deepening bond between Godzilla and Kong as they unite against a common enemy. And let's be real here — who among us did not cheer giddily when they saw Kong climb onto Godzilla's back, riding the King of the Monsters into battle? The battle sequences are meticulously crafted, featuring a blend of raw power and strategic teamwork that elevates this film within the action genre.

Who's Behind 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'?

Close

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard and boasts a star-studded cast including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Kaylee Hottle, among others. The screenplay comes from the shared pen-power of Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater, and it dives deeper into the lore of these iconic Titans, exploring their origins and the mystical elements of Skull Island and beyond, as well as further exploring the history of the shady Monarch.

Wētā FX spoke to Collider's Samantha Coley earlier this year about bringing this sequence, and many others in the film to life. VFX supervisor Kevin Smith said:

"Well, we can't take our MOCAP actors up in our zero gravity plane or out in outer space, right? So it becomes more of a “capture what you can” and you have to rely on the skill of the animators after that to get that feel. That's also another case where even if you're doing that fight with humans, what would happen in Zero-G is not necessarily what you want to happen in the movie, because it's maybe not as interesting or controllable."

As the film prepares for its premium digital release and, then, in June, on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, this exclusive peek is just a taste of the high-octane adventure awaiting audiences. Be sure to check out the full clip below and mark your calendars for what promises to be one of the most thrilling chapters in the Monsterverse saga.