The Big Picture Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire streams on Max on July 4, becoming the highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie.

Godzilla's popularity spans nuanced human stories and foreign language films, proving its enduring appeal.

The next MonsterVerse movie has Grant Sputore directing and David Callaham writing, with little known about the plot.

One of the biggest movies of the year thus far has finally set its streaming date. The official Max X account revealed that Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will begin streaming on the platform on July 4. Godzilla X Kong recently became the highest grossing MonsterVerse movie in franchise history as it completed its theatrical run, and the movie became available for purchase on all digital platforms on May 14. It is currently the third highest-grossing movie of the year, sitting with a Titan-sized haul of $567 million at the worldwide box office, behind only Dune: Part Two ($711 million) and Inside Out 2 ($799 million and counting).

Godzilla has proven to be one of the most popular IPs's in the movie industry, and recent months have proved that people aren't just interested in monster-smashing action, but also more nuanced human stories as well. The foreign language film Godzilla Minus One, which also won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects on a shockingly low $15 million budget, grossed more than $115 million at the worldwide box office before premiering on Netflix several weeks ago. In a climate where box office success is anything but a guarantee — a fact made evident by The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga struggling to get into the green — it's good to see movie fans haven't yet grown tired of big monsters.

What Do We Know About the Next MonsterVerse Movie?

Close

With the recent release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the MonsterVerse is now five movies strong and showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, the next installment has already been confirmed, and has even received several exciting updates. It was revealed not long ago that MonsterVerse director Adam Wingard would not return to direct the Godzilla x Kong sequel, but it didn't take Warner Bros. long to find his replacement. It was announced shortly after that Grant Sputore, best known for directing the 2019 TV movie I am Mother, will helm the next installment in the franchise. Joining Sputore as the scribe on the next Godzilla x Kong movie is David Callaham, who previously wrote the script for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and signed on to pen the film back in early May. Little else is known about the next installment in Godzilla and Kong's story at this time, but fans can rest assured knowing there will be plenty of Titan-smashing action.

Godzilla x Kong begins streaming on July 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and prepare for the arrival of the most recent MonsterVerse movie by streaming Godzilla vs. Kong on Max.

WATCH ON MAX