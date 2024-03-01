The Big Picture Get ready for epic kaiju action as Godzilla and Kong face off against the new threat, Skar King.

The new teaser showcases exciting battles between the iconic monsters, promising a thrilling showdown.

Despite tough competition at the box office, the MonsterVerse franchise continues to dominate with its fun and exciting popcorn flicks.

March is officially here, which means the highly anticipated release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is just around the corner. As anticipation for the latest MonsterVerse installment continues to increase to an all-time high, a brand-new teaser has been revealed, showcasing more nonstop kaiju action.

The new footage primarily focuses on Kong, who returns to the big screen ready to face Earth's latest threat, Skar King, another primate creature that will serve as the main antagonist of the film. And it looks like the new teaser doesn’t hold back from showing the two fighting each other. King Kong may have a 90-year history on the big screen, tracing back to 1933 with the release of the original film, but the inclusion of Skar King certainly brings a new dynamic to the character that has never been shown before.

Of course, with Godzilla being the other titular monster in the film, the teaser also doesn't draw away from him either, as he can be seen with his upgraded design emerging from the ice. While Godzilla and Kong initially fought each other as enemies in the previous film installment of the franchise, it looks like the two as the teaser showcases Kong hitching a ride on Godzilla’s back as they stomp into an epic monster battle. It’s an image that certainly excites any fan’s inner child, and perfectly encapsulates the tone of the series, which aims to be fun, lighthearted popcorn flicks.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Will Be Facing an Onslaught of Competition This Month

While the first couple of months of 2024 have proven to be a slow season at the box office, March is already shaping up to be a crowded time at the movies. Dune: Part Two is kicking off the month with a bang, and several other releases will be serving as direct competition to Godzilla x Kong, such as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4. However, the MonsterVerse has proven to be the ultimate franchise underdog in the past, with Godzilla vs Kong becoming a huge hit in 2021 despite being released amid the pandemic. With the goodwill of the kaiju genre continuing to grow, as seen with the success of Godzilla Minus One, the upcoming film could bring a new empire to the box office this spring.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps toward the big screen on March 29. Check out the brand-new teaser for the upcoming movie below.