Kaiju fans can hardly believe we’ve made it this far in the MonsterVerse, but the fact of the matter is, we can’t get enough of Godzilla and King Kong wreaking havoc in major cities. This is why Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earned its own panel during Brazil’s CCXP, which featured the movie’s director Adam Wingard (You’re Next). The filmmaker has now unveiled a highly anticipated first-look trailer for the upcoming blockbuster.

So far, all fans had to see was a teaser trailer that revealed a potentially dangerous creature that sat on a throne among bones and skulls – including that of Godzilla and Kong. While it didn't reveal much in terms of story, it suggested that much like in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the two massive beasts will have to once again join forces to fight a common enemy. If the teaser is to be believed, though…they’ll lose?

While it’s too early to dwell on that, it’s certainly about time we got to witness a first look into Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Once again, the adventure will be as big as they come, and underscore to audiences that the best way to watch these tentpole blockbusters is on the biggest screen possible. That certainly helped the audience at CCXP express their enthusiasm for the title, with everything being shared on the massive screen of the Thunder Stage – the main stage of the event on which all panels take place.

'Godzilla x Kong' Is Gearing Up For Another Win

Wingard talked about his experience of returning to helm the franchise after the success of the first kaiju team-up: In 2021, Godzilla vs. Kong managed to rake in almost $500 million at the box office, a whopping amount if you consider that the movie was released while COVID still prevented movie theaters from becoming fully functional. The movie was also released simultaneously on Max (then HBO Max), which in theory would keep spectators from the effort of going to the movie theater – but the turnaround revealed how much we still value spectacle on the silver screen and with a booming sound.

While the main attractions are certainly the giant monsters pounding each other on screen, the cast of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also worth the watch: Rebecca Hall (Tales From the Loop), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Bryan Tyree Henry (Bullet Train), Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kaylee Hottle (Magnum P.I.), Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok) and Alex Ferns (The Batman) will all be there to represent us helpless humans who try to survive and make sense of the massive fights going on before their eyes.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to premiere on April 12, 2024. You can check out the new trailer below: