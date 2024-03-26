Everyone's favorite skyscraper-sized monsters are back for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, where Godzilla and Kong will unite against an all-new threat the Monsterverse has never seen. Once again directed by Adam Wingard - the same filmmaker who united the two icons the first time with Godzilla vs. Kong, this new chapter will see the titans face off, but not against each other. Instead, they incur the wrath of a new villain known only as The Skar King, who threatens to plunge Earth into a devastating and tyrannical "New Empire".

The film's predecessor, Godzilla vs. Kong, ended up being a massive financial success, even defying typical trends following its simultaneous release on HBO Max and in theaters. It's hard to up the stakes of an already high-stakes battle between Godzilla and Kong, but the upcoming sequel hopes to do so, starting with a pink Godzilla and a mechanical-gloved Kong. Will the latest monster battle royale also be released in streaming and theaters on the same day? Read below to discover when, where, and how you can watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The legendary lizard and the awesome ape will charge onto the big screen when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire premieres exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 29, 2024. That's just one week after another similarly titled monster movie haunted theaters in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The Monsterverse spectacle won't really have too much competition that weekend, but the weekend after will bring on some new challengers in the form of Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man and the horror prequel The First Omen.

Is 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' in Theaters?

Unlike its predecessor, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be premiering exclusively in movie theaters on March 22 rather than releasing on streaming the same day. The only real reason Godzilla vs. Kong went with that release plan was due to the ongoing global pandemic, though the movie still went on to make over $400 million at the box office. Couple Godzilla vs Kong's resilient box office performance and the exceptional record-breaking run of Japan's Godzilla: Minus One, and it's great that this monster mash spectacle will be screened in theaters everywhere.

As for a streaming release, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will almost certainly be available to stream on the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed Max once its theatrical run concludes.

Find Showtimes for 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

To find a theater that is playing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire near you and purchase your tickets in advance, refer to the following links below to do so:

Watch the Trailer for 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the first action-packed trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on December 3, 2023, reintroducing audiences to the scientifically impossible yet very real world of Hollow Earth. It's in Hollow Earth where we're reunited with Kong, who has thought that he was the last of his kind for the vast majority of his long life. That worldview changes when Kong encounters an absolutely adorable young mega-ape named Suko. However, Kong learns that not all of his lost relatives are as pure and innocent as Suko, as the rest of the apes are led by a cruel tyrant known only as The Skar King. This new threat is one that Kong simply cannot take on alone, so it's a good thing that his old frenemy Godzilla has been hibernating and growing his power since their last fight. While they were once bitter rivals, they appear to be putting their grudges aside to take on this brutal new threat.

What Is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' About?

Godzilla and Kong will be reuniting to face a brand-new enemy.

The official plot synopsis for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reads as follows:

"The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Where to Watch the Other Monsterverse Movies and Shows Before 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

The consistently expanding Monsterverse includes five movies and two television shows.

The Monsterverse has continually expanded since the original Godzilla film, delving into both movies and shows since 2014. Navigating the Monsterverse can be a bit tricky, as most of the movies and shows that take place in this universe are all available on different platforms. To find out where to watch this universe of projects, refer to the handy dandy table below: