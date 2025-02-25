The next Monsterverse movie won't hit theaters until 2027, but Legendary Entertainment has a new venture in the meantime that will expand Godzilla and King Kong to a new frontier—mobile devices. In collaboration with Toho International, the studio has made its first foray into mobile gaming with Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, a new massively multiplayer online (MMO) 4X strategy game published by Tilting Point and developed by Hunted Cow Games that's now available to download for free on Android and iOS devices. Accompanying the release is a cinematic launch trailer featuring the iconic monsters that introduces players to the mysterious Siren Isles, a locale yet unexplored on-screen.

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers casts players as a mix of veteran explorers, trained mercenaries, or run-of-the-mill thrillseekers who have set a course for the Siren Isles to establish themselves as power players in these new lands. The goal is to set up and maintain a base of operations for conducting research, gathering resources, and building up a squad capable of braving the dangers the islands have to offer. Once settled, a whole 3D map awaits to explore, complete with multiple biomes and creatures from throughout the Monsterverse like Rock Critters, Skullcrawlers, and the legendary titans themselves. The game swaps between tactical RPG combat and outpost management as players expand their influence further into the islands, defeat and capture monsters with a squad of upgradeable adventurers, clash with rival chaser teams seeking resources, and uncover the islands' dark secrets through a story campaign. There's also a monster vs. monster mode, allowing players to embody their favorite Superspecies in combat after hauling them in with Monarch technology.

Before introducing the King of Monsters and King Kong to the world of mobile games, Hunted Cow has tackled a few genres both on phones and PCs with games like Operation New Earth, Eldevin, and Fallen Sword. Notably, Titan Chasers won't be their first experience with a major IP either. The developer previously worked on Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest in 2019, tackling a somewhat similar MMO build and battle formula through the lens of the popular tabletop fantasy franchise. “Hunted Cow Games are the masters when it comes to crafting MMO and strategy games, making them the ideal studio to lead development with these iconic characters,” Tilting Point CEO and founder Kevin Segalla said of their work in Titan Chasers. “With the help of Legendary Entertainment, the Hunted Cow team has created an epic Godzilla and Kong mobile experience that builds upon the Monsterverse even further.”

'Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers' Builds on the Franchise in a New Way

A mobile game may be a new medium for the Monsterverse, but it's yet another way to offer new story elements on the unexplored Siren Isles that interconnect with the rest of the globe-trotting franchise. Titan Chasers also looks to continue capitalizing on the success of Adam Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire after the film set a high watermark for the two titans at the box office with $571.9 million globally. The game's release comes as the series is preparing its next proper chapter with the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Starring Shōgun Emmy winner Anna Sawai, the Apple TV+ original came one step closer to returning to screens after filming officially wrapped last week and, according to its lead, will take viewers on another "huge journey" exploring the organization that ties all of these titles together.

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is free-to-play and is now available to download on iOS and Android. Check out the launch trailer in the player above and see the link to download from the Google Play Store.