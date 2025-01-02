Summary The cast of Going Dutch led by Denis Leary, Danny Pudi, and Taylor Misiak talks to Collider about the hilarious new Fox sitcom.

The heart of the show lies in the father-daughter dynamic between Colonel Quinn and Captain Maggie.

The ensemble cast, including Catherine Tate, adds unique humor and chemistry to the series.

There’s no better way to kick off the new year than with a comedy that delivers big laughs and an even bigger heart. To help set the tone for 2025, one of the year’s newest recruits is the sharp, laugh-out-loud workplace comedy, Going Dutch, starring Denis Leary, Danny Pudi, and Taylor Misiak. As a military series that blends a sharpened discipline with chaotic absurdity, the irreverent sitcom follows a loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel reassigned to the worst service base in the world after an epically unfiltered rant goes viral. With the American base also doubling as the best (and only) fromagerie in the army, Collider spoke to the cast about what audiences could expect from the half-hour series — and how much cheese they ate while filming in Ireland.

“Not enough! Not enough,” Misiak tells us, while her co-star Pudi admits it was “truly, not enough.” Leary, who plays the brash Colonel Patrick Quinn in the series admits he has a bit of a soft spot for Irish cheese. “I will say this — and I know I’m prejudiced because I’m Irish, [but] Ireland has such great fresh dairy. I ate a lot of Irish cheese while I was there.”

Pudi, who also plays the colonel’s right-hand man, XO Major Abraham Shah, reveals he ate “a lot of halloumi” in Ireland and partook in “stirring fake cheese,” which he admits is a “very soothing” practice. But cheese isn’t the only highlight as we learn the service base also boasts a bowling alley and a top-notch laundry service — yes, these soldiers love laundry. It’s this hilarious backdrop that brilliantly serves sidesplitting laughs amid the frenzy of military life, as the cast puts it.

‘Going Dutch’ Is Shot in Ireland — Not the Netherlands

“It was like a family production.”

Image via Fox

Though Going Dutch is set in a U.S. army base situated in the Netherlands, the Fox sitcom by Joel Cooper-Church (Brockmire) was filmed entirely in Ireland. According to Leary, the series benefited from the striking similarities between the two countries’ landscapes, especially when it came to the climate. “Weather-wise and location-wise, the two countries share the same color in terms of the greens and the weather,” he explains. “That kind of matched.”

While using a real Irish Army base as the primary filming location further added to the authenticity of the military setting, Leary reveals it was a particularly sweet shoot for him because of his large Irish family. “My parents are from there, so I have hundreds of cousins there. I don’t know how many times my cousins were on the set.” It’s a response that finds his co-star Misiak humorously confirming there were “hundreds.”

But the lush Irish scenery wasn’t just a stand-in for the Netherlands — it became a character in its own right. Misiak highlights the humor in this dynamic, noting how Leary’s Colonel Quinn despises his new surroundings. From the bowling alley to the soldiers riding bikes while their long hair dances in the wind, he absolutely loathes everything about it. “It is fun to see that contrast of this man who desperately wants to be in a war-torn, horrible location now in this beautiful European countryside, and it’s driving him nuts. We have all these tulips everywhere, and it’s so lush and green,” she says while Leary adds with a laugh, “Hate the tulips! He hates the tulips. It drives him crazy.”

‘Going Dutch’ Is More Than Just Its Father/Daughter Story

“He’s such an idiot and so vain that he doesn’t realize what’s actually happening most of the time.”

At its core, Going Dutch finds its funniest and most heartfelt moments in the fraught but relatable father/daughter dynamic between Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) and Captain Maggie Quinn (Misiak). Their relationship is of a constant push and pull, with Maggie’s modern, empathetic approach to leadership clashing with Patrick’s old-school rigidity and vanity. But they’re also very much alike, as the actress shares.

“They’re so similar in a lot of ways, which I can relate to a lot with my parents. I think in the world of the show, they're both really, really ambitious, really stubborn, really strong-headed people. They just have different approaches, and she is approaching things with a lot more kindness and warmth and a sort of playful, forgiving attitude, whereas the Colonel is the exact opposite,” Misiak says. “But like what happens to a lot of us when we're around our parents, she really regresses into this 16-year-old, ‘You're ruining my life!’ type person when he's there, which defies a lot of her wanting to be better and grow in her career.”

Adding to the dynamics is Major Shah (Pudi), Patrick’s right-hand man and Maggie’s reluctant mediator. Shah, stuck between the two Quinns, brings a more grounded presence to their chaos while experiencing his journey of self-discovery. “Shah is comforted by familiarity, but for the first time, he’s questioning his place,” Pudi explains. “Maggie provides this alternate path of what his life could look like, so, it's kind of fun to be in between the two, but also having to be like, ‘I'm still a Major. I’ve still got to do my job. I’m very efficient.’ He’s kind of torn in a way.”

As viewers will note in the upcoming episodes, some underlying tensions are brewing between Shah and Maggie, something that Leary sums up perfectly: “He’s such an idiot and so vain that he doesn’t realize what’s actually happening most of the time. He thinks Shah is just being a big brother to Maggie, but he’s completely wrong.”

‘Going Dutch’ Owes a Lot of Its Comedy to the Cast

“I’m such a huge fan of hers. We were so lucky to get her.”

Image via Fox

The comedic brilliance of Going Dutch owes much of its appeal to its cast, whose chemistry and unique performances elevate every scene. Leary, Misiak, and Pudi might headline the ensemble, but the addition of Catherine Tate injects an unmatched energy into the show that will not only mystify viewers but keep them thoroughly entertained. “She’s such a pro,” Leary says of Tate. “I’m such a huge fan of hers. We were so lucky to get her. Obviously, she read the scripts in advance before she took the part, and we had a little communication, but she’s Catherine Tate, and she was also very busy,” he says of the British comedian.

Leary goes on to recall his first meeting with her following hair and makeup and the moment he went over to chat with her, he knew she would be the perfect addition to the series. “I just went over and I was going to run some lines, make sure we had the lines down, so it’s the first time I heard the accent and saw the character. I’ve got to tell you, that was one of those things where you’re just like, ‘Oh my God!’ and then forget about being in front of the camera. She’s such a pro. And again, you wanna talk about improvisation within the scene and within the character? God, she’s great.”