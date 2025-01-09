Going Dutch, Denis Leary's new military sitcom, premiered on Fox last week. Now, you can see Leary's Colonel Patrick Quinn assess one of his new subordinates in an exclusive Collider sneak peek from this week's episode. "Thanks for Nothing," the second episode of the series, will air tonight, January 9, on Fox. The clip opens with Colonel Quinn and his aide-de-camp, Major Abraham Shaw (Danny Pudi) dressing down the literally dressed-down base IT director, Elias Papadakis (Hal Cumpston, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), who's breaking every regulation possible — he's out of shape, he needs a haircut, and he's wearing a G.I. Joe costume. Unfortunately, before they can get him into more acceptable condition, Colonel Quinn's archrival, General Davidson (Joe Morton, Terminator 2: Judgment Day) arrives.

Needing to hide Papadakis to avoid further disgrace, Quinn and Shah attempt to physically cram him into a closet — a task they only achieve with the reluctant assistance of former base commander Captain Molly Quinn (Taylor Misiak, Dave). The rest of the episode will revolve around Davidson giving Colonel Quinn the lowly task of commanding traffic during a tank parade — but as revenge, and to show that he's still in the game, he plans to steal a tank for himself. Meanwhile, Captain Quinn has a tank heist of her own in mind. "Tanks for Nothing" will air on Thursday, January 9, on Fox, and will stream on Hulu the next day.

What Is 'Going Dutch' About?

Going Dutch centers around Colonel Quinn, who is exiled to Garrison Stroopsdorf, the least important US military base in the world, after an unfiltered rant gets caught on camera. It has no strategic importance and no weapons, but it does have a world-class fromagerie, a Michelin-starred commissary, and an endearing staff of misfits, including oddball IT director Papadakis, conniving supply sergeant Dana Conway (Laci Mosley, iCarly), and accident-prone soldier Anthony "BA" Chapman (Dempsey Bryk, Willow). He also happens to be replacing his own estranged daughter, Captain Molly Quinn, as base commander, adding to the fun. Along the way, Colonel Quinn is also going to butt heads with Katja Vanderhoff (Catherine Tate, Doctor Who), a local business leader and brothel owner. Going Dutch was created by Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire, Minx).

Collider's Tania Hussain gave Going Dutch a glowing review, calling it "one of the best new comedies of 2025." She praised it for its "ambitious comedy and stellar performances," and for "striking a balance between outrageousness and emotional authenticity."

"Tanks for Nothing," the second episode of Going Dutch, will air on Thursday, January 9, on Fox; it will stream on Hulu the next day. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the exclusive clip of "Tanks for Nothing" above.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Going Dutch After an epically unfiltered rant, an arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world. After serving with distinction in every warzone of the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, no weapons and no tactical purpose. Instead, it has a Michelin-star-level commissary, a top-notch bowling alley and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Army. Surrounded by a diverse group of underdogs, the colonel tries to reinstall military discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter. Release Date January 2, 2025 Cast Denis Leary , Taylor Misiak , Dempsey Bryk , Danny Pudi , Hal Cumpston , Laci Mosley , Catherine Tate , Joe Morton Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Character(s) Colonel Patrick Quinn , Captain Maggie Quinn , Private Anthony 'BA' Chapman , XO Major Abraham Shah , Corporal Elias Papadakis , Sergeant Dana Conway , Katja Vanderhoff , General Davidson Producers Denis Leary , Joel Church-Cooper Network FOX Expand

