Denis Leary is laying down the family and military law in a preview clip from tonight's episode of Going Dutch. "CIA," the third episode of Fox's new military sitcom, will air tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET. it will then stream on Hulu tomorrow.

In the clip, Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) forbids his daughter (and subordinate) Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak) from seeing her on-and-off paramour, CIA agent Rick (guest star Parker Young), on account of his mistrust of the intelligence agency. She argues that she is a grown woman, and that his years of absentee parenthood prevent him from laying down those decrees, anyway. While this is true, he is still her superior - thus, he cancels her leave due to a definitely-made-up laundry emergency. She then storms off, claiming that he's ruining her life - but we haven't seen the last of her and Rick's romance.

What Is 'Going Dutch' About?

Going Dutch takes place at Garrison Stroopsdorf in the Netherlands, the least-important US military base on Earth. Colonel Quinn has been reassigned there by his longtime nemesis, General Davidson (Joe Morton, Scandal) after one of his profane rants against the brass gets caught on tape. He finds it to be the exact opposite of everything he wants out of a command: the personnel are out-of-shape and complacent, and the weapons are in storage with the Christmas decorations. However, it does boast a gourmet commissary, a top-notch fromagerie, and a bowling alley. He resolves to whip it into shape, with the help of his efficient aide-de-camp Abraham Shaw (Danny Pudi, Community), devious logistics officer Dana Conway (Laci Mosley, Florida Girls), hapless IT director Elias Papadakis (Hal Cumpston, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), and enthusiastic but inept soldier Anthony "BA" Chapman (Dempsey Bryk, Willow). However, Quinn does take an interest in one of the locals - Dr. Katja Vanderhoff (Catherine Tate, Doctor Who), the head of the local chamber of commerce and an advocate for sex workers.

Guest star Parker Young has a history of military roles. He starred in the Fox sitcom Enlisted, which was the network's last military-set sitcom before Going Dutch, and starred on two seasons of United States of Al, a sitcom where he played a Marine veteran who returned to Ohio with his Afghan interpreter.

"CIA," the third episode of Going Dutch, will air tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox; it will stream the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the preview clip below.

9 10 Going Dutch After an epically unfiltered rant, an arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world. After serving with distinction in every warzone of the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, no weapons and no tactical purpose. Instead, it has a Michelin-star-level commissary, a top-notch bowling alley and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Army. Surrounded by a diverse group of underdogs, the colonel tries to reinstall military discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter. Release Date January 2, 2025 Cast Denis Leary , Taylor Misiak , Dempsey Bryk , Danny Pudi , Hal Cumpston , Laci Mosley , Catherine Tate , Joe Morton Seasons 1 Network FOX

