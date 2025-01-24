It's time to get your head in the game! In tonight's new episode of Going Dutch, Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary) and the American team prepare to face off against the Dutch in a rowdy game of Korfball, a Dutch game similar to Basketball. Absolutely refusing to lose to the Dutch team, Quinn encourages his companions to come up with a strategy that will guarantee the base a win. Meanwhile, after being grounded last week, Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak) brings out her high school alter ego known as "The Rocket," to make her dad proud.

Ahead of the episode, Collider is thrilled to debut an exclusive sneak peek featuring both Quinns, XO Major Abraham Shah (Danny Pudi), Sergeant Dana Conway (Laci Mosley), and Corporal Elias Papadakis (Hal Cumpston) preparing for the game. While Pudi's soft-spoken Abraham simply wants to make sure everyone has fun, the father-daughter duo is out for blood. Meanwhile, Moseley's Conway has plans to sabotage the game for the sake of her own bets, but Maggie busts her before the game even starts. When Abraham asks for the old Maggie back, she swiftly shoots him down, rallying Papadakis to help them kick butt at the local sport.

Catherine Tate Guest Stars on 'Going Dutch'

Tonight's new episode will also feature an appearance from Catherine Tate's Katja. The Doctor Who alum's punchy and hilarious character was initially assumed to be a brothel owner, but we now know she actually works as an immigration officer for sex workers. Leary spoke to Collider's Tania Hussain before the show launched and had nothing but praise for Tate. “She’s such a pro,” Leary told Collider. “I’m such a huge fan of hers. We were so lucky to get her. Obviously, she read the scripts in advance before she took the part, and we had a little communication, but she’s Catherine Tate, and she was also very busy.”

Tate is well known for her comedy chops, having appeared in the final two seasons of The Office as well as leading her own sketch series and her 2023 sitcom Queen of Oz. Of teaming up with the lovable comedian for the first time, Leary said:

“I just went over and I was going to run some lines, make sure we had the lines down, so it’s the first time I heard the accent and saw the character. I’ve got to tell you, that was one of those things where you’re just like, ‘Oh my God!’ and then forget about being in front of the camera. She’s such a pro. And again, you wanna talk about improvisation within the scene and within the character? God, she’s great.”

"Korfball," the fourth episode of Going Dutch, will air tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox; it will stream the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the preview clip above.

