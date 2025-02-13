Colonel Jack Quinn (Denis Leary) may have thought he'd hit rock bottom in the first episode of Going Dutch when he was assigned to a backwater base in the Netherlands, but the worst is yet to come. In a new clip from tonight's episode, "When You Wish Upon a Star," he's subjected to the biggest professional humiliation of his career...and that's before the giant sandwich comes in.

In the new clip, Quinn is on a teleconference with his nemesis, General Davidson (Joe Morton, Terminator 2: Judgment Day). The subject of promotions comes up, and it just so happens that Colonel Quinn will not be getting the star that would bring him up to Brigadier General. Making matters worse, Davidson is getting another star...and he wants his promotion ceremony held at Garrison Stroopsdorf, ensuring that Quinn will bear witness to his own humiliation. Quinn thinks he's the lowest he can possibly go...until base IT officer Elias Papadakis (Hal Cumpston, The Artful Dodger) comes in, demanding that Quinn "Lady and the Tramp" two feet of submarine sandwich with him. Can it get any worse? You'll have to tune into Fox tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET to find out.

What Is 'Going Dutch' About?

Colonel Quinn is a capable but outspoken career military officer; when he gets caught on tape badmouthing everyone in earshot, he's transferred to Garrison Stroopsdorf as punishment. Situated in the Netherlands, Stroopsdorf is the least important US military base on Earth, even if it does boast a gourmet commissary, a top-notch fromagerie, and a popular bowling alley. What it lacks is any sense of military discipline, and Quinn is going to instill that in his troops if it kills them...or him. Helping and occasionally hindering him are his staff, including estranged daughter Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak, Dave); his aide-de-camp, Abraham Shaw (Danny Pudi, Community); conniving but capable supply officer Dana Conway (Laci Mosley, Florida Girls), and out-of-shape but hyper-competent IT officer Papadakis. However, he may be distracted from his duties by local community representative Dr. Katja Vanderhoff (Catherine Tate, Doctor Who).

Going Dutch is the first military-based sitcom on network TV since 2014's well-received but swiftly canceled Enlisted. It was previously a staple of TV comedy, including classic series like M*A*S*H, McHale's Navy, and The Phil Silvers Show.

Tonight's new episode of Going Dutch, "When You Wish Upon a Star," will air tonight on Fox at 9:30 p.m. ET, and will stream on Hulu tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new clip below.