It's father vs. daughter on tonight's Going Dutch. Maggie Quinn and Major Shah have some secret information to share with each other... much to Colonel Quinn's displeasure, in a new Collider exclusive sneak peek. "The Trial of Jan" will premiere tonight, February 27, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox and stream the next day on Hulu. In tonight's episode, annoying local Jan (Arnmundur Ernst Björnsson, The Continental) is in the hot seat after crashing his bike into dedicated but clumsy soldier Private BA Chapman (Dempsey Bryk, Willow). But due to Dutch employment law, Colonel Jack Quinn (Denis Leary) can't just fire him on the spot. Thus, a tribunal ensues, but Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak, Dave) is looking for evidence to clear him.

In our sneak peek, she meets clandestinely with the Colonel's faithful aide-de-camp, Major Abraham Shah (Danny Pudi, Mythic Quest). They bond a little over their similar treatment by the Colonel over the years — his response to both Shah's divorce and Maggie's first period was "you have 24 hours to suck it up" — but soon realize that Shah's cryptic, All the President's Men-like hints aren't going anywhere, and that he'll have to testify on the stand. Shah knows that the Colonel can't blame him for testifying under oath, but can't shake the feeling that they're being watched. Indeed, the obsessed Colonel Quinn is lurking in the shadows. How will he take this "betrayal"? Not well, probably. But you'll have to find out for yourself when an all-new Going Dutch airs on Fox tonight.

What Is 'Going Dutch' About?

Leary plays Colonel Jack Quinn, a decorated but somewhat unfiltered career soldier. When he gets caught on camera slandering several superior officers, his longtime nemesis, General Davidson (Joe Morton, Scandal) has him shipped off to Holland's Garrison Stroopsdorf, the least important US military base in existence. There, Quinn finds a world-class fromagerie, a popular bowling alley, a Michelin-starred commissary — and his estranged daughter, Maggie. Now, with the help of his senior staff, including Maggie, Major Shah, scheming supply officer Dana Conway (Laci Mosley, iCarly), and undisciplined IT director Elias Papadakis (Hal Cumpston, Nine Perfect Strangers), he intends to whip the camp into shape.

Going Dutch is the latest TV project for Leary. His longest-running and most critically hailed was the firefighting dramedy Rescue Me, which ran for seven seasons on FX. He has since starred in a number of shorter-lived series, including Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll and The Moodys.

"The Trial of Jan" will premiere tonight, February 27, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox and stream the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch our exclusive sneak peek from "The Trial of Jan" above.