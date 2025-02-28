There’s so much exciting drama coming for Going Dutch’s Colonel Quinn in March, which fans will certainly not want to miss. The first episode of the month, also the penultimate for the series, will see his ex-wives make an appearance, and one of these stunning women is portrayed by 9-1-1: Lone Star and House alum Lisa Edelstein. Edelstein’s character debuts in the sitcom on Thursday, March 6, per TV Insider, which has also dropped an exclusive first look at her visit with her former spouse.

In the upcoming Going Dutch episode, titled “The Exes of Evil,” Edelstein plays Nina Quinn, the mother of Captain Maggie Quinn. Nina is a popular newscaster whose winning charisma makes her friends everywhere she goes. She joins the Colonel’s other ex-wives to show up at his Stroopsdorf base in the Netherlands, and he’s surprised and not so happy to see them. Not to mention, he’s furious to learn they’re all good friends and even go on vacation together without him.

As for the other two ex-wives of the Colonel, Dennenesch Zoude plays Luisa Quinn, a no-nonsense German chemist who doesn’t speak English as much as Quinn doesn’t speak German, and Deirdre O’Kane plays Aisling Quinn, an Irish, fun-loving hedge fund manager. Take a look at the women in the latest Going Dutch images below as they also have drinks with their ex-husband and his new love interest Katja (recurring guest star Catherine Tate).

'Going Dutch' Ends In Less Than Two Weeks

Elsewhere in the March 6 episode of Going Dutch, when Major Shah and Maggie work together to fix the base’s electrical wiring, unexpected sparks fly between them. At the same time, Sgt. Conway and Corp. Papadakis compete for the affection of an alluring Dutch laundry lady.

Going Dutch wraps up its first season on Thursday, March 13, more than two months after premiering on Fox on January 2, 2025. It was created by Joel Church-Cooper and stars Denis Leary as Colonel Patrick Quinn, Taylor Misiak as Captain Maggie Quinn, Danny Pudi as XO Major Abraham Shah, Laci Mosley as Master Sergeant Dana Conway, and Hal Cumpston as Corporal Elias Papadakis.

Tune in to Fox next Thursday for the penultimate episode of Going Dutch, and stay tuned to Collider for more information. Also, get a peek at what's ahead via the hilarious promo below!