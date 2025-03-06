Colonel Quinn (Denis Leary) faces off against his current love interest and three of his ex-wives on tonight's Going Dutch. In this Collider-exclusive preview clip, Quinn is compelled to do something that goes against every fiber of his being: apologize. "The Exes of Evil" will premiere tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox and stream on Hulu tomorrow.

In the clip, Quinn is having a sit-down with his three ex-wives: German chemist Luisa Quinn (Dennenesch Zoude, Unorthodox), Irish hedge-fund manager Aisling Quinn (Deirdre O’Kane, Moone Boy), and newscaster Nina Quinn (Lisa Edelstein, House). Nina also happens to be the mother of the Colonel's long-estranged daughter, Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak, Dave), who also happens to be one of his subordinates. Also present is his current love interest, local Dutch community leader Dr. Katja Vanderhoff (Catherine Tate, Doctor Who). His three ex-wives have befriended each other, and now go on group vacations; the Colonel is making his pitch to come along, suggesting that he can "be less of a dick in two-week chunks," and even musters an apology for his previous abrasive behavior. After some deliberation, they accept his apology, and invite him to come along. He accepts...if he's free that week. You'll have to tune in tonight to see how that goes over with his exes.

What Is 'Going Dutch' About?

Going Dutch centers around Colonel Jack Quinn, a decorated and capable but impolitic career soldier; after he's caught on tape badmouthing his superiors, he's sent to command the least strategically important base in the US military, Holland's Garrison Stroopsdorf. There, he finds a laid-back atmosphere, an excellent fromagerie, and a popular bowling alley; what he does not find are discipline, preparedness, or even weapons. With the help of his staff, including his long-suffering right-hand man Abraham Shah (Danny Pudi, DuckTales), conniving supply officer Dana Conway (Laci Mosley, A Black Lady Sketch Show), and slovenly but adept IT director Elias Papadakis (Hal Cumpston, The Artful Dodger), he intends to whip the base into shape. So far, he's had limited success, as his old-school style clashes with a younger generation of soldiers and the free-spirited Dutch locals.

Going Dutch currently holds an 83% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Tania Hussain gave it an enthusiastic review, calling it "one of the best new comedies of 2025."

"The Exes of Evil," the ninth episode of Going Dutch's first season, will premiere tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox and stream on Hulu tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.