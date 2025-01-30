Much like New Jersey, Garrison Stroopsdorf has a drone problem Collider's exclusive first look at tonight's episode of Going Dutch. The fifth episode of Going Dutch, "Nazi Hunters," will air tonight on Fox at 9:30 p.m. ET, and will stream on Hulu starting tomorrow. In our exclusive sneak peek, Colonel Jack Quinn (Denis Leary) is examining a drone that came down around the base. Paranoia quickly gets the better of him, as he wonders if the boy piloting the drone could be a spy. His subordinate (and daughter) Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak) insists that the boy is harmless, and concludes that the colonel has an intrinsic need for an enemy, dating back to her childhood, when he believed her babysitter was poisoning her mind with "propaganda" like Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree.

Naturally, actual enemies are hard to come by in the peaceful Netherlands, so once his aide-de-camp Abraham Shaw (Danny Pudi) reports that they have the drone pilot's location, he musters a force of himself, Maggie, Shah, and reluctant logistics officer Dana Conway (Laci Mosley) to get to the bottom of it. Will they find an innocent hobbyist, or something more sinister? You'll have to tune in to find out.

What Is 'Going Dutch' About?