On the heels of the Going Dutch trailer released earlier this month, FOX has teamed up with Collider to share an exclusive first look at the series' poster. With a release date set for January 2, the comedy series stars Denis Leary (Law & Order: Organized Crime) as a U.S. Army Colonel who is tasked with reinstating discipline and professionalism to a group of military officers who are loose cannons. The problem is, they are stationed on a base that has no guns, no weapons and no tactical purpose whatsoever.

The poster teases that the characters, or at the very least Leary, are stuck in a fish-out-of-water situation. They're all immersed in a vast yellow tulip field. In a previously released teaser, FOX dubbed the Going Dutch military base the "least important" in the world, so you can imagine the kind of useless missions they'll have to deal with on a daily basis. The title of the series hails from its starting point: Patrick Quinn (Leary) is sent to the Netherlands as a punishment for being an arrogant loudmouth and going on a rant that practically erases his three decades of service in war zones.

The cast of Going Dutch suggests this might be one of the must-watch series from 2025. Aside from Leary, it features Taylor Misiak (Dave), Danny Pudi (Community), Laci Mosely (Florida Girls) and Hal Cumpston (The Artful Dodger). FOX also announced that Joe Morton (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Catherine Tate (The Office) and Dempsey Bryk (Willow) have been cast in "heavily recurring roles," which suggests that we'll see them several times throughout the season.

Who Is the Team Behind 'Going Dutch?'

Image via FOX

Going Dutch is created by Joel Church-Cooper, who previously created Brockmire and wrote for other comedy series such as Future Man, Men At Work and Undateable. Leary, who is known for writing and starring in shows like Rescue Me, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll and Sirens, will co-executive produce the comedy series. In an official statement, FOX president Michael Thorn praised Leary's work in the comedy and its approach to the workplace comedy genre. He stated:

“Going Dutch captures Denis’s comic genius and in-your-face storytelling style. Denis, Jack and our showrunner and creator Joel have brilliantly envisioned this original, offbeat take and inherently funny salute to the military workplace comedy. We also believe their show is the perfect comedy companion to our hit Animal Control.”

Going Dutch is set to premiere on January 2 on Fox, with episodes to be available the next day on Hulu.

