With American society generally holding its armed forces in such high regard, finding a smart and bold military comedy on network TV is a real rarity these days. Try to name the last one that sincerely made you laugh out loud; you might recall as far back as M*A*S*H, or even the box office hit Stripes with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis. While these older projects playfully subverted the grit and discipline of the field for comedies that have stood the test of time, Fox is channeling that very spirit with its newest series, Going Dutch. In what is by far one of the best new comedies of 2025, the single-camera series led by Denis Leary from showrunner Joel Church-Cooper (Minx, Brockmire) brings a modern twist to the beloved genre for a workplace sitcom that is simultaneously nostalgic and original.

Daring to poke fun at the military while weaving in humor and heart, Going Dutch flips the script on army dynamics through a hilarious blend of yesteryear regiments and Gen-Z ideals. Though it feels very much like the ‘70s and ‘80s comedies you might have watched growing up, the half-hour sitcom strikingly carves out its own niche for a series packed with ambitious comedy and stellar performances — especially from Leary, whose delivery sets the tone for this eccentric ensemble.

What Is ‘Going Dutch’ About?

At the center of Going Dutch is Leary’s brash and in-your-face, Colonel Patrick Quinn, a career Army officer whose explosive opinions have finally caught up with him after an unfiltered rant earns him a humiliating reassignment. Banished to a United States Army service base in the Netherlands touted as the least important, Quinn finds himself in charge of what is essentially a “morale” hub consisting of the softest troops. Accompanying him at Stroopsdorf (which also boasts a Michelin Star-worthy commissary with a lavender-scented laundry service and a bowling alley) is his executive officer and co-dependent right-hand man, Major Abraham Shah (Danny Pudi), who centers Quinn and supports him as they work to get the service base into shape, meaning — making it a combat one.

Amid the prioritization of self-care embodied best in Corporal Papadakis (Hal Cumpston), who sports long locks and facial hair, the pair’s first day sets the tone for the series early on. Between troops absurdly proud of their cheese-making operations, breezy bike rides around the base, a teen center that lacks a single teenager and one American soldier trying his darn best to impress before running through a glass door, Going Dutch serves up the most absurd scenarios for an incredibly promising comedy.

Adding to the chaos is Quinn’s estranged daughter Maggie (Taylor Misiak), the former interim commander who transformed her base into a high-morale service ground with activities that allow soldiers to feel their feelings and heighten their inner connections. While her ideals openly clash with her father’s, this kind of irreverence evolves the show’s baseline relationships into an impressively solid character-driven comedy.

‘Going Dutch’ Boldly Redefines Comedy for Network TV

Image via Fox

Being the new kid on the block isn’t always easy — especially when you have CBS dominating some of the comedy landscape with offerings like George and Mandy’s First Marriage or Ghosts. But as these shows align themselves with revered IP and the inevitable potential of growing stale, Going Dutch is all the more unique because of how it challenges the comedy genre. Its Thursday night companion, Animal Control, already stands apart from other network shows through original storytelling, and the Leary-led sitcom deserves as much attention.

From the very first episode, directed by Trent O’Donnell (Ghosts, Colin From Accounts), Church-Cooper's writing mines laughs from every situation, whether via Quinn’s baffled horror as soldiers march with cheese wheels at the tulip festival, excitement over laundry, or the base’s silent disco that feels more like Dutch Club Med. These scenes aren’t just quirky moments; they’re intricately layered setups that underscore these characters’ rambunctious personalities and the show’s satirical edge.

With biting commentary about family, leadership and even adaptation, the show's writing embraces an irresistible hilarity of mismatched expectations. Unlike network comedies that rely on recycled tropes or overly broad humor, Going Dutch strikes a balance between outrageousness and emotional authenticity. This is all thankfully elevated by moments of physical comedy rarely seen nowadays, too. From the glass door mishap to a sincerely hilarious PT session slowed to a crawl because of a soldier’s gout, this combination of inventive setups, sharp writing, and a distinguishable comedic voice helps reinvent the benchmark for network TV.

‘Going Dutch’ Boasts an Incredible Ensemble Cast

After watching the first three episodes of Going Dutch for review, it’s no secret that the show’s charismatic appeal is rooted in its ensemble cast, with Leary leading the charge alongside Pudi and Misiak. His performance as a gruff colonel is a masterclass in comedic timing and layered character work, especially when he's given opportunities to be more vulnerable in scenes with his on-screen daughter, Misiak. The actor, who is no stranger to charming brashness thanks to his background and work in shows like Rescue Me, delivers some of the show's funniest dialogue with ease. Whether he’s barking about the folly of the base’s bowling alley signs or wrestling with the reality of the relationship with his estranged daughter, Leary effortlessly commands every scene he’s a part of.

Pudi's Shah is the perfect foil to Leary, delivering deadpan humor and dry wit with precision. Surprisingly, this new role is nothing like his previous characters in Community or Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest. Instead, he’s wielding more nuanced expressions and subtle sarcasm that buoy even the simplest of lines. Meanwhile, Misiak rounds out Going Dutch's main trio as Captain Maggie Quinn, bringing thoughtful comedic instincts and a relatable, emotional depth to her role. Her scenes with Leary are razor-sharp, particularly when Maggie skewers her father’s narcissistic traits or tries to reign in his directives. Misiak’s ability to balance these frustrations with genuine warmth makes her a standout, particularly in the pilot where her character's strained dynamic with Quinn is first introduced.

The show's supporting cast — including Cumpston’s hapless, Beetle Bailey-type Corporal Elias Papadakis and Laci Mosley’s crafty Sergeant Dana Conway — add more layers of humor that strengthen the ensemble and the silliness of Stroopsdorf’s environment. We'd be remiss if we left out Catherine Tate's silliness as Katja Vanderhoff, a smart, attractive Dutch woman with a PhD who also runs a brothel. Through these characters, the show embraces even more quirks with an over-the-top energy that defies the traditional network comedy.

Between a strong cast and overall writing, Going Dutch comes together to make not only a standout, off-beat comedy, but a show that’s hard to ignore. Through clever direction and effortless performances, it's exactly what the sitcom has been waiting for. With a terrific pairing of irreverence and spirit, Going Dutch is an unpretentious must-watch for anyone looking to laugh hard this season.

Going Dutch premieres January 2 on Fox.