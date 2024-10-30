Denis Leary returns to TV in the first teaser for Going Dutch. Leary plays the commander of an insignificant US military base in the new military sitcom. The series will debut on Fox in January, and will stream on Hulu the day after its premiere.

As the teaser's narration states, "There are 750 US military bases around the world. One of them had to be the least important". That insignificant base is the setting for Going Dutch. Leary plays Colonel Patrick Quinn, a decorated Army officer who gets exiled to the Netherlands after running his mouth off to the wrong person. He finds a base with no guns, no weapons, and no reason for existing; however, it does have a bowling alley, a gourmet commissary, and the US Army's only fromagerie. Quinn makes it his mission to whip the motley crew of soldiers staffing the base into tiptop shape and give them - and himself - a new purpose. As the brief glimpse of the series in the teaser attests, he and his ever-faithful aide-de-camp Abraham Shaw (Community's Danny Pudi) have their work cut out for them.

Who Else Stars in 'Going Dutch'?

Close

Supporting Leary and Pudi is Taylor Misiak (Dave), who will play the base's previous interim commander...who also happens to be Quinn's estranged daughter, Maggie Quinn. It will also star Laci Mosley (Florida Girls) as conniving supply officer Sergeant Dana Conway, and Hal Cumpston (The Artful Dodger) as Corporal Elias Papadakis, who is only technically a soldier but is the base's brilliant IT director. Additionally, Joe Morton (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) will recur as Quinn's longtime nemesis General Davidson; Catherine Tate (Doctor Who) will recur as Katja Vanderhoff, who heads both the local Chamber of Commerce and a brothel; and Dempsey Bryk (Willow) will recur as Private Anthony "BA" Chapman, a sweet-natured but empty-headed soldier.

The series marks Leary's return to Fox; his sitcom The Moodys ran for two abbreviated seasons on the network between 2019 and 2021. He has recently been seen on Law & Order: Organized Crime as crooked cop Frank Donnelly, who was killed off in the show's second-season finale. He is also set to appear in No Good Deed, an upcoming black comedy Netflix series starring fellow standup-turned-actor Ray Romano.

Going Dutch premieres this January; no exact release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new teaser for Going Dutch below.