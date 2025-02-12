While there were all kinds of horror films in the 1980s, one subgenre reigned supreme with copious amounts of nudity and violence. Slashers had a blueprint that was endlessly copied, but there was room for reinvention too, with human killers turning into supernatural boogeymen, or Scream Queens turning into battle-ready Final Girls. The 2006 documentary, Going to Pieces: The Rise and Fall of the Slasher Film, looks to the past to see how these movies skyrocketed in popularity during the 1980s and then seemingly died out in the same decade. There are interviews with iconic figures in horror, and underrated slasher films that are referenced. But like the monsters that terrorized victims on-screen, the subgenre was never stuck in a grave for too long.

‘Going to Pieces’ Is a Nostalgic Documentary on Slashers

Image via Compass International Pictures

Horror fans know the big three in slasher franchises are Michael, Jason, and Freddy. Their movies have an important role in the rise of the subgenre, but Going to Pieces goes beyond these classics. Based on Adam Rockoff’s book, movie clips that are used go on to include less-talked about entries, like The Prowler and Happy Birthday to Me. Horror fans are in for a treat when they see the interview lineup of a “who’s who” in American horror cinema. Directors John Carpenter and Wes Craven, with makeup artist Tom Savini, share their thoughts. Other prominent individuals who bring their insights are actress Betsy Palmer, director Amy Holden-Jones (Slumber Party Massacre), and producers, like John Dunning (My Bloody Valentine). From these interviews, they discuss how two classics changed everything. If Ghostface called wanting to know the answer, listen up so you are prepared.

Audiences Knew and Loved the Slasher Formula