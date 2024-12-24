Dragon Ball is one of the most recognizable anime, having a worldwide reach and mass appeal. Its popularity has branched into many different aspects, including merchandise, video games, and an infamous live-action adaptation. Dragonball Evolution is one of the most catastrophic adaptations ever, completely butchering the source material and standing as a disgrace to the series' legacy.

However, there is a high chance that another live-action Dragon Ball movie or TV show will happen eventually, and if that is ever the case, a proper actor will be needed to helm the project as the beloved protagonist, Goku. This list will break down the ten best candidates for this position, including their martial arts talent, acting ability and range, and physique. If a live-action adaptation does happen, they can't go wrong with any of these actors.

10 Ryan Potter

Best Known for 'Titans' (2018-2023)

Image via HBO Max

Ryan Potter started his martial arts journey at 8 years old when he began studying White Tiger Kung fu. His acting career originated with the Nickelodeon TV show Supah Ninjas, becoming a prominent star on the network. However, he rose to international prominence as the voice of Hiro Hamada, the protagonist in Big Hero 6. Since then, Potter has landed himself the role of Beast Boy in the surprisingly solid CW show Titans.

Potter is right around the age to play Goku, but he can pass as younger, as is evident in his role as Beast Boy in Titans. He may not have the perfect bulky build, but Potter is one of the most talented actors on this list and has an impressive combat background that is sure to improve. He may not be a conventional casting, but Potter can give Goku some depth and growth fans haven't seen in the anime.

9 Charles Melton

Best Known for 'Riverdale' (2017)

Image via The CW

Charles Melton is a talented actor who spent most of his life traveling because of his father's military occupation. After dropping out of college to pursue acting in Los Angeles, Melton would get his first role as a background character in Glee and a small role in American Horror Story: Hotel. However, fans know the actor best from his breakout role as the second Reggie Mantle in Riverdale.

While Melton excels at delivering dramatic performances, earning acclaim and multiple nominations for his tragic turn in 2023's May December, he has shown a charismatic acting style that could easily translate to Goku in a live-action adaptation. With a massive frame, Melton is one of the closest actors to Goku in terms of looks, making him a near-perfect anime cast. While fans are unsure of his fighting abilities, he can quickly improve those skills since he already has the acting chops to take on any role.

8 Ki Hong Lee

Best Known for 'The Maze Runner' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

While he was uncredited, Ki Hong Lee's first role was as a background character in The Social Network. After that, he would be a minor character in some TV shows. His big break was in The Maze Runner as Minho; this beloved 2014 saga would open the door to many future projects for the actor and potentially the protagonist of the most iconic shōnen anime.

The last time Lee acted was in 2020, and while he may have some upcoming projects, the role of Goku would be the perfect reintroduction, especially for a man of his talents. His biggest strength is his versatility, starring in movies and shows that can either make the audience laugh or be captivated by his performance. A relative unknown might also be the perfect way to go for such a popular character as Goku.

7 Ludi Lin

Best Known for 'Mortal Kombat' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

Ludi Lin was born in Fuzhou, China, before moving to Hong Kong and, eventually, Vancouver, where he earned a double major in dietetics and theater performance. Cast in more minor roles in short films, Lin would get his first significant role as Zack Taylor in the 2017 Power Rangers movie. Lin also has an extensive martial arts background, which he expertly applies to his film career, and is an avid anime fan.

At 37 years old, Lin might be a bit too mature to play Goku, considering the character is around 23 in Dragon Ball Z. While Goku is in his mid-30s in Dragon Ball Super, any potential live-action adaptation would likely be set earlier. However, Lin can pull off 23 despite his age and has enough acting chops to deliver a convincing portrayal. His best quality is his martial arts ability and his physique, which, while not bulky, is as chiseled as possible.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

6 Andrew Koji

Best Known 'Warrior' (2019)

Image via Max

Despite being in the film industry since 2006, Andrew Koji only recently got his big break, now starring in many popular movies and TV shows. Koji moved to Thailand at 18, where he would continue his martial arts and acting training. Despite a lack of TV roles, he would break out as the protagonist in Warrior and eventually land roles in Snake Eyes, Bullet Train, and Boy Kills World.

Koji is around the perfect age for Goku, but unfortunately, he'll need to shave his beard for the role. Most of his best performances are in serious roles, but he should have the range to pull off the enthusiastic and friendly Goku. However, Koji's best qualities for this role are his frame and martial arts ability. He previously competed in taekwondo and trained in Shaolin Kung fu, boasting an impressive range.