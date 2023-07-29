The Big Picture Gold Brick is a thrilling and comedic French-language heist film about a man named Daniel who seeks revenge against the richest family in his town, the Breiuls.

Daniel and his friend Scania start a business to avoid working for the Breiuls, but it fails, and they are forced to work for them. Daniel discovers the value of a luxury perfume called Colin Brown and begins smuggling and selling it online.

The film takes a hilarious turn when Daniel's plan goes awry, leading to a series of twists and turns. In the end, with the help of his team, Daniel successfully takes down the Breiul empire and establishes his own perfume empire.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Gold Brick.

Directed and written by Jérémie Rozan, the latest French-language offering on Netflix, Gold Brick, may mislead the audiences to believe that it's a thrilling heist movie about the yellow metal. While the French film is still a thrilling and comedic heist joyride, the title hints toward a golden-colored substance of the fragrant kind, a fictional perfume called Colin Brown,- which is sold in golden boxes. It's the price of the perfume that makes it comparable with actual gold for the film's protagonist, Daniel Sauveur (Raphaël Quenard). Set in the tone of a revenge thriller, Gold Brick follows the actions of its protagonist, who remains adamant in his hate toward the richest folks in his town, the Breiuls. While the film keeps throwing twists the entire way, resulting in a well-paced thriller, it's the ending that may leave audiences in splits about the final twist.

Daniel Sauveur's story began when his home's view of the cathedral — the only thing his mother truly cherished — was blocked by a billboard put up by Breuils & Sons, one of the biggest companies in Chartres. However, the incident leaves young Daniel curious about the way things work between the rich and the poor, although he understands quickly that in the end, the Breuils always win. Thankfully, Daniel has the company of Scania (Igor Gotesman) through thick and thin. Just like him, Scania also hates the Breuils, as his father worked as a trucker for them and the job kept him away from home.

RELATED: 10 of The Coolest French Crime Thrillers of All Time

What Is 'Gold Brick' About?

Image via Netflix

Many years later, adamant that they will not work for the Breuils, Daniel and Scania start a business. Unfortunately, the business soon shuts down due to economic dependency on one client — Breuils & Sons. As a result, Scania is soon forced to work as a trucker for the ones he notoriously hates, and Daniel also follows suit. Scania pays the supervisor Kowalski (Stéphan Wojtowicz) a bribe to get Daniel the job. Finally, after virtually owning everything in Chartres, the Breuils manage to get Daniel under them as well when Daniel starts working in a luxury perfume packaging warehouse.

Soon after Daniel gets on with his new job, the death of the Breuil family patriarch Armand Breiul sends shock waves through the town of Chartres. His son Patrick Breuil (Antoine Gouy) ends up taking the mantle from his father, as a result.

When Daniel ends up with a bottle of Colin Brown, a popular American luxury perfume, which is given to him as a gift on the occasion of Patrick's takeover, he realizes the true worth of the gold he's surrounded with. Upon trying to sell the bottle on the internet, he gets bombarded with messages from prospective buyers, compelling him to come up with an ingenious plan — to smuggle the expensive perfume out of the factory. Daniel takes up the responsibility of handling the trash, and under the guise of taking the trash to the incinerator, Daniel starts smuggling perfume bottles out of the factory, with the help of Scania, and sells them on the internet. Within six months, Daniel and Scania each end up making $10,000.

Daniel's dream life, however, comes crashing down when his seller account is banned for selling counterfeit products. Daniel is hit by the gravity of the situation when a police officer arrives at his doorstep to question him about the perfume bottles he's been selling online. Daniel gets away for the moment by stating that he was just selling perfume bottles that were gifted to him and his friends by his boss Patrick and his wife Béatrice (Nina Meurisse). The gaze of suspicion at him forces Daniel to find a way to get rid of the 200 bottles of perfume he had in stock. To add to Daniel's troubles, he finds out that the woman he earlier met at a club (to whom he boasted a lot about his online perfume business), is set to take over as the general manager of the warehouse.

That woman is Virginie (Agathe Rousselle).

Coincidentally, Daniel comes across Titou (Foued Nabba) and Raoul (Eddy Leduc), two street hustlers who agree to buy his stock. However, Daniel and Scania face trouble again when their supervisor, José Kowalski (Stéphan Wojtowicz) comes to know about their dirty business and asks for a cut. Daniel and Scania handle Kowalski the rough way, leaving him beaten up and bedridden, with the threat of exposing his contract scams lest he dare to speak a word about their operations. While the Breiuls start looking for a replacement for Kowalski, Daniel and Scania find the perfect opportunity to increase their volumes.

At the same time, Patrick Breiul is persuaded by Béatrice to sell the company to Brice Nougarolis (Grégoire Colin), an online perfume discounter. Patrick also has a difficult time with Virginie when she confronts him for not offering her the managership even after sending her for a training program in Paris for one year.

A promotion to the position of deputy manager robs Daniel of the opportunity to actively smuggle perfume out of the factory through the earlier route. A new scanning system put in place makes the task of stealing perfume more difficult than before. Thankfully for Daniel, Virginie joins with him in a bid to take revenge on Patrick. The trio comes up with a brilliant plan to cheat the system by duplicating a big order and through a team they put together, smuggle the boxes out of the factory, only ever stealing less than 1.1% of the total volume so that the system won't raise an alert. If they ever get caught, they can blame it on a printing error. For all the factory workers involved, the plan translates into a filthy load of money, which they are happy to keep and spend.

Meanwhile, Patrick proceeds with his plan to sell the company to Brice, unaware that his wife has been cheating on him all along. A lightning bolt strikes Patrick when he finds out about the missing stock on one rainy night. Afraid that the news of the missing stock would force him to sell the company to Brice at half the price, as per contract, he quickly lets his wife know about the discovery, in hopes of finding a solution. However, Béatrice divulges the secret to Brice, who quickly hires a private investigator, Ange (Youssef Hajdi), to find the culprits behind the theft.

Does Ange Stop Daniel and His Team?

Image via Netflix

Ange finds a job at the factory and introduces himself as an ex-con, in hopes of infiltrating Daniel's group. Managing to put Yoni (Walid Ben Mabrouk), one of Daniel's team members, tied to a hospital bed, Ange quickly and easily becomes part of Daniel's operation when Daniel hires him in place of Yoni, much against the opposition of others in the team. Things get rough between Virginie and Daniel as Virginie, upon coming to know that Patrick knows about the robbery, insists on scaling down operations, a proposition strongly opposed by Daniel. Consequently, Virginie parts ways with Daniel and dissociates herself from his elaborate operation. When Ange is fired by Brice for taking too much time to find the stock, Ange decides to shake hands with Patrick, anonymously. He also lets him know about his wife's affair with Brice.

Daniel plans a big heist that would leave him and his team with enough money for the rest of their days. They plan to rob a truck containing $2 million worth of perfume. On one hand, Ange trains the group on carrying out a perfect heist whereas on the other, he keeps Patrick informed about Daniel's plans. On the day of the heist, Anges gets greedy and asks Patrick to double his price. When Patrick asks for proof, Ange traces the location of Daniel's warehouse. But before he could pass on any information to Patrick, Daniel catches Ange, although Ange manages to flee. A few days later, Brice finally arrives at the warehouse, with his auditors. Unexpectedly, the auditors confirm that there is nothing odd about the quantity of missing stock, leaving Patrick with a snarky grin on his face and Brice confused about the return of the stolen stock. This means that Brice would have to pay the full amount to Patrick.

Does Daniel Defeat the Breiuls?

Image via Netflix

At the end of Gold Brick, Daniel gives an overview of how everything panned out. It is revealed that Ange had informed Patrick about Daniel's role in the robbery, prompting Patrick to get in touch with Daniel. Patrick demanded Daniel return the stolen stock, but upon Daniel's claim that the stock has been sold already, Patrick suggests his Plan B. Patrick asks Daniel to carry out the robbery of an amount of stock equal to the missing stock and then use the stock to refill the shelves, without anybody's knowledge. There won't be any loss because insurance would cover the robbery, and the auditors won't find any missing stock, apart from the stolen stock that's already accounted for. Eventually, Brice would be forced to pay Patrick the full amount for the company. At this point, Patrick seems to be only interested in selling the company.

However, not happy with going empty-handed, Daniel suggests another plan that would ensure Brice's downfall. He puts forth the plan that he'll steal an amount equal to the missing stock and then to make up for the difference, place bottles filled with water instead on the shelves of the warehouse. By the time the bottles reach the market and consumers find out about the water being sold in expensive perfume bottles, the company would already be in the hands of Brice, who'd be devastated by the loss he would face. With the help of his team, Daniel executes the plan and fills the empty shelves at the Breuils & Sons warehouse with golden-colored fragrance-free water. As anticipated, Daniel's actions land a crushing blow to Brice's empire.

What Was Virginie's Role in 'Gold Brick's Ending?

Image via Netflix

In the final moments of the film, Patrick and Daniel meet one last time. Patrick reveals that he'll be leaving Chartres for good, and Daniel suggests that he'd be buying Breiuls & Sons from Brice. Before leaving, Patrick leaves behind a shocking revelation when he informs Daniel that the idea behind the robbery and the insurance belonged to a blonde angel. It turns out that Virginie was making her moves from the background all this while. Under the guise of a confidante, Virginie led Patrick right into the hands of Daniel, facilitating Daniel's eventual takeover of Breiuls & Sons. It becomes evident that Virgine had never left Daniel's side, but helped him come up with a master plan that would leave no evidence behind and ensure a smooth transfer of power.

In the closing moments of Gold Brick, Scania demolishes the billboard in front of Daniel's house, leaving a clear view of the church for Daniel's parents to enjoy. Fulfilling his dream of taking down the Breiuls, Daniel manages to remove Breiuls from the map of Chartres by the end of this French revenge-heist thriller. Thanks to Virginie's smart plan, Daniel manages to get his hands on the empire of the Breiuls without attracting any suspicion. On a darker note, it's also revealed that Ange was accidentally shot by Scania's cousin who was out hunting in the farmlands. When it comes to Daniel, he does not need to worry about the Breiuls winning all the time. With the Breiuls gone, there is no one in the town of Chartres to stop Daniel from establishing his perfume empire.