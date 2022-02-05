Zac Efron needs a shower. That’s what you’ll think after you finish watching the trailer for Gold, a survival thriller that is set to strand the former High School Musical star in the middle of the desert. In the story, he’s a drifter who finds a massive gold nugget but needs to wait for help in order to carry it away, which makes him both the luckiest and the unluckiest guy on the planet.

The trailer reveals that Efron’s character will have to fight tooth and nail against the weather, desert animals and other people if he wants to make it out of this situation alive and rich. In the story, Efron finds the gold nugget with another drifter (Anthony Hayes), who offers to drive away and find an excavator in order to extract the shiny rock. Trouble is, the other guy never seems to return, which might suggest he has other, more selfish plans in mind.

Rounding up the three-actor main cast of Gold is Susie Porter. The actor plays a mysterious stranger who appears in the middle of the desert while Efron’s character sits out there alone waiting for help. Friend or foe? We’ll have to wait to discover. Porter was previously on the Netflix film Cargo along with Martin Freeman. She was also in the prison series Wentworth and comedy miniseries The Unusual Suspects, with Miranda Otto.

Gold is directed by Anthony Hayes. The Australian actor pulls the creative trifecta by acting, directing, and writing his own movie. He co-wrote Gold with his long-time partner Polly Smyth, who is making her feature film writing debut after working for many years in the costume and wardrobe department of films like Killer Elite and Knowing.

The movie was picked up by Screen Media Films back in July 2021 for a North American release and was originally slated for a January premiere, but the distribution company shifted the dates, and now we can expect to see Efron getting down and dirty in a little over a month.

Gold premieres in theaters on March 11.Check out the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

In the not too distant future, two drifters (Zac Efron, Anthony Hayes) traveling through the desert stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found and the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. They hatch a plan to excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary tools. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs, and mysterious intruders, while battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

