The new Stan Original survival thriller starring Zac Efron, titled Gold, has gotten its first trailer which shows the actor’s astounding transformation, as well as his character's fight to survive in a particularly dire set of circumstances.

Directed and written by Australia-born Anthony Hayes, along with co-writer and partner Polly Smyth, Gold tells the story of two men, played by Efron and Hayes, who happen an incredibly large gold nugget in the middle of the Australian desert. Together, they come up with a plan to unearth and protect their treasure. This plan consists of separating the two partners — one to stay with the gold, and the other to go get the excavator and equipment required for the excavation. Efron’s character must fend off for himself against the dangers of the desert while trying to ignore the suspicion that he has been abandoned to his fate.

In the trailer, Efron’s character gets progressively more ragged and worn-out as his mental state also seems to deteriorate to the point where he begins having hallucinations. We see him and his grueling effort to survive in an inhospitable environment, threatened by more than the scorching sun and dangerous wild animals.

Back in June of this year, following a competitive battle that included many distributors and studios, the film was finally sold to Screen Media. Foreign sales are being handled by Altitude Film Sales and Madman Entertainment is in charge of local theatrical distribution.

Producers for Gold include John Schwarz, Michael Schwarz, and Hayes while the executive producers are Andrew Mann, Peter Touche, Paul Wiegard, Simon Williams, Will Clarke, Nick Forward, Andy Mayson, and Mike Runagall. The film was financed by the South Australian Film Corporation and filmed in the harsh conditions of the Flinders Ranges in late 2020.

Gold will be premiering in theatres on January 13 and it will become available for streaming on Stan on Australia Day, January 26. Watch the trailer below:

