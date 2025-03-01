Gold Rush is an addictive reality show that debuted on the Discovery Channel in 2010. The show highlights the modern gold mining process, as well as the risks, rewards, and rivalries between the mining teams. Over the years, Gold Rush has highlighted the gold mining process in Alaska, South America, the Yukon and more. The mining crews invest millions of dollars in equipment, only to deal with regular mechanical failures and harsh weather that make their efforts more difficult.

However, aside from how much gold the stars find and how much it is worth, there's often another common question fans are interested in knowing. What happens to the land at the end of the season? Throughout the season, the crews remove trees and other greenery as they tear up the Earth's surface. Once they're done, the land rarely looks the same as when they started and, as a result, fans are curious: what exactly happens once the digging stops?

'Gold Rush' Performs Reclamation Which Is Law