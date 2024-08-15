Everyone can become a gold miner, but not everyone knows how to. It’s the return of TV’s favorite “gold whisperers” with Season 4 of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan. Gold gurus Freddy Dodge and master fabricator Juan Ibarra team up once again to show down-on-their-luck miners how gold mining is properly done. While there’s no question that luck plays a role, at the end of the day, it all comes down to just how skillful and well-equipped these miners are.

A professional prospector by day, Dodge is a placer gold miner who’s been chasing gold since the tender age of nine. Part of MSI Mining Equipment, Dodge has also been enlisted by the Hoffmans at Porcupine Creek and Mazaruni Claim in Guyana. Before gold mining, Ibarra was heavily involved in the construction and plumbing business. Starting off as a miner at a gold and copper mine in Alaska, Ibarra’s main specialty lies in all things heavy machinery. As a quick problem solver, Ibarra always sees the light at the end of the tunnel whenever things get a bit hopeless.

With 50 years of combined mining experience, these struggling miners are going to get more than just step up - they’ll receive access to invaluable knowledge, the right tools, and expert eyes on the ground. Get your gears ready and hop in for the ultimate gold rush. Here’s where you can watch and stream Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan Season 4.

Gold Rush (2010) Follow a group of determined miners as they search for gold in remote corners of the world. With high stakes and unpredictable challenges, each season captures their relentless pursuit of fortune and the dramatic ups and downs of mining life.

Release Date December 3, 2010 Cast Parker Schnabel , Chris Doumitt , Paul Christie Main Genre Reality Seasons 13

Is 'Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan' Season 4 Premiering on TV?

Season 4 of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan premieres on the Discovery channel on Friday, August 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Is 'Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan' Season 4 Streaming Online?

Missed the initial airing of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan Season 4? No worries! You can easily stream it on Discovery+. Plans start at just $4.99 a month. For interruption-free streaming, the Ad-Free plan is available at $8.99 monthly. Keep in mind that these prices are exclusive of taxes.

Can You Stream 'Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan' Season 4 Without Discovery+?

Catch up on all the action in Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan Season 4 with Max. For those not on the streaming platform yet, Max offers three basic subscription plans to choose from.

The With Ads plan offers a budget-friendly option at $9.99 per month or $99.9 for the year. If you’re not a huge fan of commercials, then the Ad-Free plan is a steal at $15.99 monthly or $149.99 annually. For the ultimate viewing experience without any interruptions, the Ultimate Ad-Free plan is available for $19.99 a month or $199.99 per year.

Audiences can also check out other Discovery shows on Max, including the latest season of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.

Watch the 'Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan' Season 4 Preview

In the preview clip for Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan Season 4, Dodge and Ibarra set off to different parts of the continent to lend a new group of gold miners a helping hand and much-needed assistance. From the get-go, a lot of these folks could use some much-needed guidance (“This is the first sluice box we’ve ever seen where the ripples are actually just for show - they’re not doing anything”).

Starting with Arizona, moving onwards to Oregon, followed by a trip north to British Columbia, and finally settling on California, Dodge and Ibarro are willing to travel long distances to support miners in the quest for gold. No matter the location, no matter the weather, these gold whisperers know whether these mines have potential or not. Who knows - the land these folks are standing on might just hide seventeen million dollars worth of gold.

In previous seasons of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, the duo have tackled a variety of gold mining-related cases. Season 1 sees them assisting Fred Dickinson in trying to rescue any last bit of his homemade operation and unlock the true potential of one of Arizona’s richest gold veins. Season 2 follows the duo helping a family transform a hobby mine into a profitable business. More recently in Season 3, the boys help a single miner from British Columbia turn his operation around, only to realize he’s going to need a lot more people on his team to get things running.

While the show’s premise focuses a lot on the technicalities of fixing up gold mining operations, the series goes deeper than that. Dodge and Ibarro don’t just deal with miners trying their luck to strike a huge fortune - they’re helping out people who are trying to make ends meet through this lucrative yet high-risk profession. Whether it’s fulfilling the promise of a late family member, or trying to provide for their children, being able to successfully find gold could change some of these peoples’ lives for the better.

Other ‘Gold Rush’ Shows to Check Out Next

‘Gold Rush’

Time to go back to where it all started. Gold Rush (a.k.a. Gold Rush: Alaska in the first season) follows family-run mining companies and the efforts they take to scour for gold. As the price of gold fluctuates every season, sometimes at near-record highs, these families race against each other to seek the most promising grounds. But when almost everyone has their hands on the best grounds, some companies are left with no choice but to venture into the unscathed wilderness in search of the ultimate motherlode.

Originally filmed in Alaska, the show has moved on to other regions including the Klondike region of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada. Other seasons have also explored areas like Guyana, Colorado, and Oregon. Some familiar faces from the show include the King of the Klondike, Tony Beets, whose forty years of mining experience has built him a gold empire worth up to $16 million at today’s prices. Also featured in Gold Rush is Rick Ness, who once invested in a half-million-dollar dozer and a massive new excavator to make up for the lack of manpower in his operations. Special forces veteran Fred Lewis can also be seen hitting a huge jackpot in Oregon and traveling all the way to Yukon to see he and his all-veteran crew could get the same satisfying results.

‘Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine’

Dave Turin makes his mark in the spin-off series, Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine. A skilled civil engineer, Turin’s expertise lies in his ability to operate various pieces of heavy machinery. With the number of hours he’s spent on the bulldozer seat, it’s no wonder why Turin received the nickname “Dozer Dave”. Most recently, Turin had to adapt to a lot of changes following the pandemic travel restrictions. With original plans to mine in Alaska, unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible now. Instead, Turn sets up shop in Colorado, but not without some high-tech equipment to keep the operation running. Exploring a lost land that promises whopping amounts of gold, Turin finally breaks an all-time-high mining record - not without some local resistance and geographical challenges.

Having grown up in the foothills of the Mt. Hood wilderness in Oregon, Turin has spent the majority of his life being a part of nature. Often tending to his family’s rock quarry business, Turin cultivated both the theoretical and practical skills needed before he could venture off on his own. While the art of gold mining depends on some degree of luck, Turin believes that hard work does go a long way, and what matters more is how his crew can rise up from adversity and become stronger than ever.

‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’

Mining prodigy Parker Schnabel of Gold Rush fame pushes himself beyond the limit in Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail. Young and eager, Schnabel is best known for taking massive gambles on his mining operations, even if it’ll cost him up to millions. While most of the time he manifests to notch record-breaking gold, other times he ends up in a complete washout. But with his unbeaten spirit, Schnabel is constantly on the move to different locations. True to its name, Parker’s Trail follows the miner as he tries to claim the ultimate prize at different locations all over the globe. From mining at stops in Guyana, driving through Papua New Guinea in northern Oceania, to mining at Down Under, wherever there’s gold, Schnabel will go - no matter how far away from home.

