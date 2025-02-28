Gold Rush is an iconic show that showcases real miners looking for gold and the show is beyond addictive. The reality TV show first began on the Discovery Channel in 2010, and it features potentially gold-saturated areas like Alaska and the Yukon. After being on air for about 15 years, there's no denying that this unique show has some elements that set the series apart from others and are worth mentioning. For instance, the show is full of drama and rivalries between the crews, adding a layer of suspense to the series.

Having multiple crews also gives the fans more entertainment as they root for their favorites (or the underdogs) and make friendly wagers on which team will see the most success. There are also countless unpredictable challenges such as weather disasters, permit and leasing issues, or even equipment failures. However, there are two main aspects of the show that are likely to hook even the most skeptical viewers, making Gold Rush one of the all-time most addictive shows.

'Gold Rush's Gold Fever Is Real