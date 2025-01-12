In 2010, Discovery Channel struck gold with Gold Rush (then Gold Rush: Alaska), a reality series focused on a number of family-run companies in the business of placer gold mining. Now, 15 years later, Gold Rush has seen the miner's efforts expand to the Klondike, Yukon, Canada, Oregon, Colorado, and even Guyana, South America, with no less than eight spin-offs. One of those spin-offs, Gold Rush: Parker's Trail, features Parker Schnabel, far and away the most successful of the lot, having mined a total of over $13 million dollars worth of gold by the age of 24, and he and his crew hauling in $24 million in Season 14 of Gold Rush alone. So, what does Schnabel do with that kind of money?

'Gold Rush's Parker Schnabel Puts His Money Where His Heart Is

In an interview with People, Gold Rush's Schnabel, now 30, discloses what he has done with the millions he's made. If you're expecting he's splurged on a gold-plated Ferrari, or on a mansion, or even Alaska itself (he is one of the Klondike's largest landowners, after all), you'll be very disappointed to know he hasn't really splurged at all. "I don't even own a house except for the one on the mine site, so it's quite the opposite," he says, "I'm living on a friend's couch right now in LA. I'm not living here, but I'm just staying here for a few weeks. I don't really spend much money on physical possessions or things like that."

Instead, Schnabel chooses to spend his money on experiences he can share with loved ones. For example, Schnabel took his dad out to a World Series game (and presumably sprung for the hot dogs and beer). "If I'm going to spend money, it's on a trip with friends," he continues, "I try to take our crew, the mining crew, on a trip every year and do fun things. We went on a big hunting trip one year, another year we went to Vegas for three days." Not that every experience has to be shared, with Schnabel going globe-trotting in the winters, including a three-week venture to London in 2023.

Family Comes First for 'Gold Rush's Schnabel