All that glitters is definitely gold. Discovery’s rough and tough miners are back for another round in Season 15 of Gold Rush. Since its debut in 2010, the reality TV series has seen everything from fluctuating gold prices to relentless ambition, and families duking it out for the ultimate score. This season is no less different - if anything, things are about to get even more intense. On top of the usual obstacles that come with the unpredictable mining industry, one miner might just encounter his biggest challenge yet. Not only is his career on the line - his reputation might just go nonexistent.

Taking viewers to promising lands rich in gold, these family-run companies compete with one another as they stake their lands and claim their fortune. The ultimate motherlode might just be waiting under the soil they walk on, waiting to be dug out from the dirt. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch Gold Rush Season 15.

Is 'Gold Rush' Season 15 Premiering on TV?

Close

Gold Rush Season 15 officially airs on Discovery Channel on Friday, November 8 at 8PM ET/PT.

Is 'Gold Rush' Season 15 Streaming Online?

Image via Discovery TV

Fans who missed out on the television premieres of Gold Rush Season 15 can stream it on Discovery+. The streaming platform offers plans that begin from $4.99 a month. Those who would like an interruption-free experience can opt for the Ad-Free plan available at $8.99 per month. Just take note that these prices are exclusive of taxes.

DISCOVERY+ SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Can You Stream 'Gold Rush' Season 15 Without Discovery+?

Image via Discovery Channel

Fans can stream Season 15 of Gold Rush with a Max subscription. The streaming platform currently offers three basic subscription plans to choose from, going for as low as $9.99 per month. Max is also home to other shows by the Discovery Channel, including Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.

MAX SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Watch the 'Gold Rush' Season 15 Preview

Check out the official synopsis for Gold Rush Season 15:

“Twenty-nine-year-old mining prodigy Parker Schnabel has hauled in over 63,000 ounces of gold in his career, worth more than $98 million. As one of the most powerful landowners in the Klondike, his new claim at Dominion Creek holds a massive $200 million worth of gold, which must be mined before his license expires in six years. In a race against time, Parker is chasing a record-breaking 10,000-ounce, $25 million dollar season. In deep debt and under immense pressure, Parker is one bad decision away from sinking his whole operation and derailing his masterplan for a gold bonanza. After a season of redemption, Rick Ness has finally assembled a crew to fulfill his dreams of becoming a landowner. As he continues to battle his personal demons, a bombshell from his landlord throws him into a tailspin, jeopardizing his entire future and everything he’s worked hard to build. The Beets family will face considerable changes this season. While Tony Beets targets a 5,000-ounce season, his eldest son, Kevin strikes out on his own for the first time. When Tony leans on his other two kids and nephew, a power struggle ensues that threatens to reshape the family dynasty.”

Over the past fourteen seasons, Gold Rush was filmed in several different locations all over the North American continent. The series first got started in Alaska, but later on traversed its way to other gold-rich locations such as the Klondike region of Dawson City, Yukon, and even to remote areas such as Guyana. Each season also features different miners, most notably the King of Klondike himself Tony Beets - the man behind a growing gold empire worth up to $16 million at today’s prices.

Other ‘Gold Rush’ Shows to Check Out Next

‘Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine’

Image via Discovery

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine follows skilled civil engineer Dave Turin, a.k.a. “Dozer Dave”. Raised in the foothills of the Mt. Hood wilderness in Oregon, Turin has always been close to nature. Before he set up shop on his own, Turner learned all the tools of the trade under his family’s tutelage, thanks to their rock quarry business. With years of experience being on the bulldozer seat, Turin knows how to operate various pieces of heavy machinery like it is second nature. However, no amount of engineering knowledge could’ve prepared him for the drastic setbacks in the mining industry. From pandemic travel restrictions, and resistance from local residents, to good old geographical obstacles, all that doesn’t stop Turin from keeping his high-tech operation running. No matter how advanced his tools are, Turin’s best machine is his persevering heart and mind.

WATCH ON DISCOVERY+

‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’

Image via Discovery

If there’s a name to look out for in the gold mining business, it’s none other than golden kid Parker Schnabel. In an industry that’s constantly looking for the safest way possible to do things, Schnabel doesn’t waste a second taking on massive gambles with hopes of hitting the jackpot - even if it risks him losing millions. Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail follows the highs and lows of this young miner, taking audiences on exhilarating rushes from obtaining heaps of gold, or excruciating heartbreak from enduring complete washouts. Despite it all, Schnabel is not one to remain idle. Throughout the series, Schnabel ventures to extreme terrains such as Yukon's Klondike Trail to the lush forests of Serra Pelada, Brazil. Wherever there’s gold, Schnabel will go.

WATCH ON DISCOVERY+

‘Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan'

Image via Discovery

Anyone can join in on the gold rush, but not everyone knows how to do it well. Look no further for help. Discovery’s beloved “gold whisperers” are here to save the day in Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan. Seasoned expert Freddy Dodge and master fabricator Juan Ibarra are great on their own, but when the two gurus combine their 50 years of knowledge and skills, they’re a force to be reckoned with. The best part is that they’re going to share everything they’ve learned throughout their careers to show fellow miners how it’s done. There’s no doubting Dodge and Ibarra’s mining experience. Since the age of nine, Dodge has quite the eagle eye for scouring gold. It doesn’t take long until he becomes a professional prospector, having been recruited by giants such as Hoffmans at Porcupine Creek and Mazaruni Claim in Guyana. Ibarra, on the other hand, has always been a jack of all trades. With his humble beginnings in construction and plumbing, he quickly learned his way through the mining business, mainly tackling heavy machinery.

WATCH ON DISCOVERY+