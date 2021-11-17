'Golda' comes from Guy Nattiv, who previously won an Academy Award for this short film 'Skin.'

Production has officially begun in London on Guy Nattiv’s Golda, and the film has released the first look at Oscar winner Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, Israel’s first female Prime Minister. With the makeup and costume, Mirren looks uncannily like Meir. Golda is described as a "ticking-clock thriller" that follows the choices Meir had to make during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Additionally, it has been reported that Camille Cottin (Call My Agent) has joined the cast and will play Lou Kaddar, Golda’s long-time personal assistant, who stood beside her throughout the war. Cottin is joining prominent Israeli actors Rami Heuberger (Schindler's List), who will portray Meir’s Minister of Defense Moshe Dayan, and Lior Ashkenzi (Foxtrot), who will play Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Force David Elazar. Also in the cast are Ellie Piercy (Black Mirror), Ed Stoppard (Judy), Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen, and Emma Davies.

Golda is written by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins) and is being directed by Israeli director Nattiv, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his short film Skin, which he then turned into a feature starring Jamie Bell.

About playing Golda Meir in the film, Mirren had this to say:

“Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent, and powerful leader. It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice!"

Nattiv said about working with Mirren:

“I have long been an admirer of the great Helen Mirren. She has melted so brilliantly into Golda Meir's character with incredible talent, intelligence, depth, and emotion, doing justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman".

Golda is expected to be filming for the next 6 weeks in both London and on location in Isreal. While no release date for the film has been officially announced, be sure to check out the first look image at Mirren as Meir below.

Here is the synopsis for Golda:

Written by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins), Golda is a ticking-clock thriller – sharing the intensely dramatic events, high-stake responsibilities, and controversial decisions that Meir – also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel’ – faced during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Her actions, in impossible circumstances, would ultimately decide the fate of millions of lives.

