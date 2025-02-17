Dearest gentle reader, everyone's favorite flamboyant 19th century Queen, Golda Rosheuvel's Charlotte, has found her next project, with the star of Bridgerton set to join the cast of the BBC's The Dream Lands, an adaptation of Rosa Rankin-Gee’s climate change novel, Dreamland. A coming-of-age drama set to be split into six parts, The Dream Lands will see Rosheuvel join an already-attractive cast that includes Rivals' Katherine Parkinson as Antonia, Barbie and Sex Education star Connor Swindells as Kole, Marcella herself Anna Friel as Jas, Black Mirror's Clara Rugaard as Franky, as well as the likes of Jacob Greenway, Tareq Al-Jeddal, Scarlett Rayner, Ruby Bridle, and Raphael Sowole.

Despite such big names involved in the project, the lead role of Chance has been given to newcomer Pascale Kann, with the BBC describing her character as, "a fiercely loyal, intelligent, and hyper-vigilant 17-year-old who’s been forced to become her family’s protector from an early age in a world that never lets up." Directors on the series include Erika Calmeyer and Top Boy's Myriam Raja, with the adaptation coming from BAFTA winner Kayleigh Llewellyn, who remarked that she was, "completely awed by this stellar ensemble". Executive producers Naomi de Pear and Holly Pullinger said of the upcoming project:

"Chance’s journey is one of love and defiance against the odds. Finding our Chance in Pascale Kann, alongside our exceptional ensemble cast that fully embodies the heart and soul of this world, is a true privilege. With the talented Erika Calmeyer and Myriam Raja directing, we’re excited for audiences to experience this powerful story."

Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte Receives a Bigger Role in 'Bridgerton' Season 4