The trailer emphasizes Meir's determination to protect her home, despite facing potential abandonment by the US.

Golda explores Meir's controversial legacy as Israel's first female Prime Minister and the challenges she faced as a woman in power, highlighting the lesser respect she received.

Helen Mirren is having quite the year, as she is set to return to the big screen once more. On August 25, Mirren stars as Golda Meir in Bleecker Street's forthcoming feature Golda, a biopic centered on its title character. The film originally debuted in February at the Berlin Film Festival. Now, Golda finally has an official trailer.

As mentioned, Golda centers on Golda Meir, who was Israel's first female Prime Minister. Set in 1973, Golda is "a ticking-clock thriller" spanning 19 days of the Yom Kippur War, in which Israel was on the brink of total collapse. So, Meir is faced with the pressing challenge of overcoming massive odds, a cabinet with little faith in her abilities, and a complicated relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber). However, Meir blends compassion and strong leadership that would steer the fate of Israel while leaving her with "a controversial legacy around the world."

The trailer wastes no time in establishing the urgency of the situation, with warning sirens going off as Meir takes part in a press conference laying out what has happened. Mirren's performance brings those leadership and compassion skills to life as Meir works with several different government facets to protect her home, even going so far as to say that should "the Americans throw us to the dogs, I will not be taken alive." Archival footage mixed with original footage for the film further emphasizes the stakes that Meir, the government, and Israel as a whole must contend with. Additionally, the trailer highlights Meir's position as a woman in power and the lesser respect she receives.

The Team Behind Golda

Golda was written by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins) and directed by Academy Award-winner Guy Nattiv (won for his short film Skin). Martin, Michael Kuhn, and Jane Hooks serve as producers. Additional cast includes Camille Cottin (Call My Agent) as Meir's personal assistant Lou Kaddar, Rami Heuberger (Schindler's List) as Meir's Minister of Defense Moshe Dayan, and Lior Ashkenazi (Foxtrot) as Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Force David Elazar, among others.

Golda premieres on August 25 in theaters.