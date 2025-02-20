It's been a couple of years since the WWE Universe saw Bill Goldberg fighting inside a ring. But the Superstar has finally teased when his retirement match might take place. During a recent episode of his CarCast podcast (via Fightful), Goldberg has revealed that the stem cell treatment he has gone through has improved his health. The wrestler went on to discuss when his last match could be taking place, and this summer can very well be the last time Goldberg steps into a ring. Here's what the controversial WWE figure had to say about the future of his career:

"I feel like a trillion bucks. Whether it's from the stuff that I altered my life prior or the stem cell treatment after a day. I feel like a million bucks, comparatively. You have to be logical, but it's like you're a racehorse again, and you're being held in a stall, and you can't come out for a period of time. I have a match sometime this summer. I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up and I know at 58 years old I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself. I need to get to work yesterday. The long-term benefit and the benefit for me in the ring will be much more if I just calm my ass down."

The last time Goldberg fought inside a WWE ring was the 2022 Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg battled Roman Reigns with hopes of ending the Tribal Chief's lengthy Universal Championship reign, but like so many Superstars who tried before him, Goldberg failed to take down one of the most powerful champions the industry has ever seen. Reigns went on to fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Goldberg hasn't fought in the WWE since the encounter, but that didn't stop him from appearing on television from time to time.

Goldberg recently had a confrontation with Gunther, the current World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther has been busy with challenges from the likes of Damian Priest and Jey Uso, but in the middle of his violent feuds, the World Heavyweight Champion had a verbal confrontation with Goldberg. Last year's edition of Bad Blood saw Gunther and Goldberg angrily yelling at each other, in what could easily be described as the first steps towards a match between the two. But that didn't happen. Instead, Goldberg carried on with his life and Gunther went on to battle Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.

