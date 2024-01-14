Taking place between roughly 1927 and 1969 (though some argue it was finished by the 1950s), The Golden Age of Hollywood was surely one of the most magical eras for cinema. Characterized by its glamour, experimental filmmaking, and iconic actors that endure as highly influential role models nowadays, Hollywood's Golden Era introduced viewers to some of the most talented stars not only of their generations but also of those that had yet to come.

As such, it is no wonder why so many stars who have risen to fame during such an unforgettable period in time have more than one Academy Award under their belts. From the iconic Elizabeth Taylor to the undeniably talented Katherine Hepburn, these are the Golden Age actors with the most Oscars, ranked by wins.

10 Elizabeth Taylor

Wins: 2

Not only was Elizabeth Taylor among the most beautiful and charismatic actors of her generation — often praised for her looks, overall captivating appearance, and larger-than-life persona — but she was also among the most talented actors of her generation. Her astounding ability to bring three-dimensional and strong-willed characters to life established the Golden Age star as one of the most remarkable.

Even if they (arguably) aren't among Taylor's best movies, her two deserved Oscar wins highlight this. Although it was poorly received by critics, the legendary Cleopatra actor elevated Daniel Mann's melodrama Butterfield 8 by portraying a New York call-girl and earned her first Oscar for it. Six years later, at only thirty-three, Taylor stepped into the shoes of a fifty-two-year-old woman in Mike Nichols' adaptation of Edward Albee's play and earned her second award.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Butterfield 8' 1960 Best Actress in a Leading Role 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf' 1966 Best Actress in a Leading Role

9 Gary Cooper

Wins: 2

Famous for his underplayed acting style and quiet image in mostly Western films (though he also had success in other genres), the five-time Academy Award nominee Gary Cooper was one of the top film personalities in Hollywood's Golden Age. In fact, The American Film Institute even ranked him in eleventh place on its list of 25 Greatest Male Stars of Classic Hollywood.

As for his two Academy Award wins, Cooper took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role in both 1941 and 1952. In Sergeant York, the actor brought to life a pacifist who becomes a war hero. As for High Noon, he embodies Marshall Will Kane, the archetype American hero who must defend his town from a vengeful ex-convict.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Sergeant York' 1941 Best Actor in a Leading Role 'High Noon' 1952 Best Actor in a Leading Role

8 Frederic March

Wins: 2

On top of being a celebrated Hollywood star — and one of the most versatile, too, mastering both heavy dramas and lighthearted comedies — Frederic March was also a talented stage actor who has won many accolades for his work. He rose to fame after landing leading roles in movies such as Honor Among Lovers, Les Misérables, and Design for Living.

With five Oscar nominations under his belt, March was honored with his first Academy Award for the first time at the 5th Academy Awards for his role as a kind English doctor in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which is based on the Gothic novella of the same name. Years later, the actor charmed audiences with his impressive performance in The Best Years of Our Lives.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' 1931 Best Actor in a Leading Role 'The Best Years of Our Lives' 1946 Best Actor in a Leading Role

7 Jack Lemmon

Wins: 2

Nailing dramatic and comedic roles alike in his compelling body of work, the unforgettable Jack Lemmon is, too, among the Golden Age actors who have won the most Oscars, as well as one of America's most poignant national treasures. Loved by audiences and critics alike, he is known for Some Like It Hot and Grumpy Old Man, as well as recognized for his "middle-class every-man" screen persona. Lemmon was one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation.

Furthermore, the old Hollywood star made history by being the first man to win Academy Awards as both Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor. In Mister Roberts, he believably played a Naval officer. As for his role in Save the Tiger, a film about moral conflict in contemporary America, Lemmon is a troubled business executive.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Mister Roberts' 1955 Best Actor in a Supporting Role 'Save the Tiger' 1973 Best Actor in a Leading Role

6 Marlon Brando

Wins: 2

After all these years, Marlon Brando endures an adored movie star all around the globe, as well as one of the most influential in the film industry — this also has to do with the fact that he was one of the first actors to bring the Stanislavski system of acting and method acting to mainstream audiences. Brando is best known for his roles in A Streetcar Named Desire and the Academy Award-winning The Godfather.

Undeniably talented and a pioneer in the film industry, Brando was surprisingly not keen on the acting profession, as he detailed in his biography; he even made history by refusing the Oscar he won for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather as crime boss Vito Corleone, for which he had a woman named Sacheen Littlefeather showing up to speak out on the mistreatment of Native Americans by America. Brando's first Oscar win was in 1955, honoring his memorable role in On the Waterfront.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'On the Waterfront' 1954 Best Actor in a Leading Role 'The Godfather' 1972 Best Actor in a Leading Role

5 Spencer Tracy

Wins: 2

Spencer Tracy was natural in his field and a proper lead in old Hollywood films, even being referred to as the greatest actor of his generation by iconic stars like Clark Gable, Humphrey Bogart, and Katherine Hepburn. Due to his seamless naturalism, he had an incredible career that spanned over thirty years and included 75 films.

A major star in Hollywood's Golden Age, Tracy was the first actor to win two consecutive Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role from nine nominations. In 1937, he was rewarded for his outstanding performance in Captains Courageous, and the following year he was honored with another award for his efforts in Boys Town. Needless to say, these are two films worth checking, if only for Tracy's talents.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Captains Courageous' 1937 Best Actor in a Leading Role 'Boys Town' 1938 Best Actor in a Leading Role

4 Bette Davis

Wins: 2

Along with Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis is, too, one of the most well-known, celebrated, and influential female actors of all time; her on-screen and public personas add to that. With an intense and confident acting style, Davis captured the attention of many with a few memorable roles in her body of work through the years, including All About Eve and What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?.

Davis' characteristic mannerisms and versatility were two of the star's most defining attributes which cemented her as one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood. As such, it is not surprising that Davis rightfully earned two Academy Awards — one for her role as a has-been Broadway actress in Dangerous, the other for her efforts as a Southern belle in Jezebel.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Dangerous' 1935 Best Actress in a Leading Role 'Jezebel' 1938 Best Actress in a Leading Role

3 Walter Brennan

Wins: 3

Having won three Academy Awards for three different supporting roles, Walter Brennan remains, to this day, one of the most successful and recognizable character actors of all time, thanks to his distinctive voice and ability to bring to life a far-reaching range of different characters to the big screen. His portrayals range from Western sidekicks to wise older men, and he has starred in an extensive list of iconic movies such as To Have and to Have Not and Kentucky.

A testament to Brennan's talent is the fact that he made history by being the first actor to ever win three Academy Awards for supporting roles, which further proves his versatility and undeniable gifts. Come and Get It was his first win, followed by Kentucky and The Westerner.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Come and Get It' 1936 Best Actor in a Supporting Role 'Kentucky' 1938 Best Actor in a Supporting Role 'The Westerner' 1940 Best Actor in a Supporting Role

2 Ingrid Bergman

Wins: 3

While born in Sweden, the talented and independent-minded Ingrid Bergman was mostly known for her roles in American cinema. Ranked as the fourth greatest female star of American cinema by the American Film Institute, Bergman can be seen in massive hits, such as the timeless love story Casablanca, which is widely regarded as the best romance film of all time as well as one of the best movies ever made.

Given her astounding acting skills, Bergman has deservedly won 3 Academy Awards out of 7 nominations for Gaslight, the period film Anastasia, and Murder on the Orient Express, in which she had a tiny part but still managed to steal the spotlight. This is not to wonder, especially considering that Bergman was said to be a very perfectionistic and intelligent professional.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Gaslight' 1944 Best Actress in a Leading Role 'Anastasia' 1956 Best Actress in a Leading Role 'Murder on the Orient Express' 1974 Best Actress in a Supporting Role

1 Katharine Hepburn

Wins: 4

Katherine Hepburn not only takes the crown for being the Golden Age star with the most Oscars but also for being the actor with the most Oscars of all time. Equal parts outspoken and spirited, this old Hollywood actor is known for her talents and determination, which she has successfully showcased during her six-decade-long career.

Hepburn's legacy is nothing short of incredible, and her four Oscar wins certainly add to that. While she has been in countless well-known projects such as The Philadelphia Story and Bringing Up Baby, her wins were actually for her roles in Morning Glory, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, and On Golden Pound, respectively.

Movie Year of Release Nomination 'Morning Glory' 1933 Best Actress in a Leading Role 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' 1967 Best Actress in a Leading Role 'The Lion in Winter' 1968 Best Actress in a Leading Role 'On Golden Pound' 1981 Best Actress in a Leading Role

