The Golden Arm trailer is here to reveal a female-led, buddy road-trip, arm-wrestling delight that is, hands down (pun highly intended), one of the most exciting original concepts for a comedy. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the story of Melanie (Mary Holland), a peaceful baker who’s convinced by her truck-driving friend, Danny (Betsy Sodaro), to travel through the United States while fighting for the title of champion in arm wrestling. It’s absurd to think a single movie can stick together so many great excuses for a comedy movie, but director Maureen Bharoocha took matters in her own hand to deliver us this treat (two puns in a row, sorry not sorry).

The indie comedy is the first featured of Bharoocha’s career, and will also star Dot-Marie Jones (Glee), Kate Flannery (The Office), Olivia Stambouliah (The Walking Dead), Dawn Luebbe (Greener Grass), Ron Funches (Trolls) and Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island). Golden Arm is also the first feature for writers Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison.

The trailer of Golden Arm embraces its nature as a female-centric production, putting the amazing women of the cast in the center of a story that revolves around a sport usually associated with men. There’s no lack of strong women around that are not afraid to present themselves as such, something that brings all the glory of the Netflix show GLOW to mind.

At the same time, Golden Arm doesn’t forget it’s a comedy film, with a lot of funny moments teased through the trailer. There’s even the energy of sports movies going around, that feel that leads us to cheer for the champion that we all know is going to win anyway, something that never stopped a story from being exciting and emotional. It’s really amazing that Golden Arm seems able to mix all these elements in a fluid way, and that Bharoocha never lets things get out of hand. Okay, okay, I’ll stop.

Golden Arm will premiere next April 30 in selected U.S. theaters, with a simultaneous release on demand. Watch the trailer now:

You can also check the synopsis and poster of Golden Arm below:

"When her best friend Danny ropes her into taking her spot at the Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship, nice girl baker Melanie must trade whisks for barbells as she trains to face off with the reigning champ for a chance at newfound badassery and the grand prize."

