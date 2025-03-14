The Australian version of The Golden Bachelor has found its star for the franchise's first international spin-off. Barry 'Bear' Myrden, a 50-something infrastructure engineer from Sydney, Australia, was selected as the show's next lead for this upcoming senior citizen-led reality TV series. While a list of contestants has yet to be announced, The Daily Mail Australia reported that filming has already begun for the show.

Myrden is more than just a 'respected professional' in the tech industry; it was also revealed that he's a 'passionate sailor' and has participated in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht race. Images of the show's latest lead showcased his inner James Bond by wearing a suit and tie and piloting a speedboat across the harbor. As always, this latest senior star is looking for love. Daily Mail Australia reveals that he is widowed and a father of three kids. People close to Myrden told the publication that his kids would say to him that he's "bringing around the wrong kind of girls that are just too young and hot for him" and thinks he has better find love on reality TV.

"We were always saying that he needs to be put on a show like MAFS, so seeing him up for the Bachelor role is no surprise."

Samantha Armytage Will Host The Series

The Golden Bachelor Australia will be the first international iteration of ABC's 2023 reality TV series spin-off of The Bachelor, where senior citizens compete for love. The Australian version was first announced in August 2024, and pre-production began in November 2024.

Unlike its U.S. counterpart, The Bachelor Australia franchise has a short history in the country. The first season aired in 2013 and ran for 11 seasons. Meanwhile, The Bachelorette Australia first aired in 2015 and lasted for 7 seasons. Its final season aired in 2023 and featured the franchise's first bisexual star and a mix of men and women contestants. In 2024, it was announced that Network 10 would cancel the franchise, along with other shows like The Masked Singer. Fortunately, for this Bachelor spin-off, it found a new home on the Nine Network.

Warner Bros. Australia and the Nine Network have kept their lips shut on who will participate in the show. However, it was confirmed that renowned TV personality Samantha Armytage will host the series, replacing Osher Günsberg. The Golden Bachelor Australia has yet to announce a release date. In the meantime, you can stream all the episodes of The Golden Bachelor on Hulu.