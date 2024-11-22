The Golden Bachelor has found success since its release in 2023. Not only did millions tune in, it also led to a spin-off, The Golden Bachelorette. Now, this senior-citizen-led reality series is going to make waves internationally as the Australian version of The Golden Bachelor enters pre-production. Renowned television host Samantha Armytage will bring her golden touch to the franchise.

For those who have yet to see the show, this Bachelor spin-off features senior citizens ages 60 and up who want a second chance at love. When Australia aired its version of The Bachelor series, it was no different to its U.S. counterpart, but the Land Down Under was able to put some twists to make it unique. If The Golden Bachelor wants to succeed in Australia, here are the things it must do in order to make it happen.

'The Golden Bachelor: Australia' Should Showcase Its Diversity

In 2021, The Bachelorette Australia introduced the franchise's first bisexual and indigenous star, Brooke Blurton. This meant that the show's contestants were a mix of men and women, all fighting to win this youth worker's heart. Also, the first episode was presented with a Welcome to Country.

I bring this up because Australia is a multicultural country, filled with people of different cultures and backgrounds. Not to mention, in the U.S. version of The Golden Bachelorette, people fell in love with contestants like Charles Ling. So, if the show wants to jumpstart the franchise after its hiatus, the show needs to show off its willingness to diversify, especially since Australia has a long history of culture.

But if it wants to cast someone Australian as its first lead, it would be very funny to see someone with the most "bogan" attitude and etiquette, yet manage to break expectations and stereotypes and wind up as the most romantic person this country has ever seen.

The Nine Network Needs To Tone Down With The Drama if It Wants 'The Golden Bachelor' To Work

Image from Channel Nine

While Warner Bros Australia is producing the show, Australia's Nine Network will be broadcasting the upcoming reality series, and I have some reservations. This channel is also home to the Australian version of Married at First Sight, and many people can agree that the show is a drama typhoon just waiting to happen. 2024's cast was so bad that it was reported that they were described as "worst behaved".

The drama-infested reality TV series is also the country's biggest show, but this will not bode well with The Golden Bachelor. Yes, it can have some drama in it, but don't turn these wholesome senior citizens into the worst versions of themselves. Leave The Golden Bachelor alone and let the contestants be authentic. Don't turn one of these people into a villain. The country already has a problem with that.

'The Golden Bachelor: Australia's Lead Needs To Be Genuine

Close

In 2019, ABC Australia released a documentary series called Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds, featuring a variety of senior citizens and children who come together and bond as a way to combat loneliness. It was a massive success to the point where it won a handful of awards in the country and showed another side of Australia's elderly. This documentary must play some inspiration if it wants The Golden Bachelor to work in this country. Don't bring in some loudmouth or crass person for the sake of shock value. Give us someone to root and cry for.

The lead for Australia's Golden Bachelor must be someone willing to find love because this country has a long track record of couples splitting up after appearing on TV. Also, they must be someone who wouldn't waste the contestant's time. Season 6 of The Bachelor Australia had an infamous moment where its bachelor, Nick Cummins, rejected BOTH finalists. So please, cast someone willing to be there to find love. And the same can be said for these contestants. I want to root for every granny, retired woman, or widow who appears in this show.

The Golden Bachelor Australia is the franchise's shot to bring this popular reality dating series back to the country. Australia is filled with eccentric and unique people with different backgrounds, and hopefully, some of them are willing to give this show a try. But knowing Nine's history of producing reality TV, the Network and Warner Bros need to work together to ensure the show fits the spirit of what The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette series and its cast don't fall down the rabbit hole of toxicity and villainy. Make us love them like we love our grandparents. Ensure the series takes pride in what Australia is about and the stories that our seniors carry and don't turn it into something that can be manipulated. As long as it doesn't rely on toxic and chaotic behavior, this show could find some success once it airs in the future. The Golden Bachelor: Australia has yet to announce its release date. In the meantime, you can stream The Golden Bachelor U.S. on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelor Follow a new kind of love for the golden years, when a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. Release Date September 28, 2023 Cast Jesse Palmer , Gerry Turner , Leslie Fhima , Theresa Nist Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

WATCH ON HULU