The Golden Bachelor premiered on September 28, 2023, and put a senior-focused spin on the iconic Bachelor franchise. After years of Bachelor Nation being dominated by 20 and 30-year-olds looking for love, The Golden Bachelor was a fresh take on romance and relationships. With widower Gerry Turner as the leading man, the show tackled topics such as losing a spouse and giving love a second chance later in life. And while only one contestant walks away with the final rose on the Bachelor franchise, many of them go down in history as fan favorites.

Gerry Turner’s story of finding love after the death of his wife of 43 years, Toni Turner, was the center of The Golden Bachelor. As the retired restaurateur navigated the dating scene for the first time in decades, the audience really rooted for him to find love. But let’s be honest, The Golden Bachelor wouldn’t have been a success without its cast of unforgettable women. These ladies were hilarious, messy, and unabashedly themselves. And while only one of them made it down the altar with Gerry, these women brought something special to the Bachelor franchise.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Golden Bachelor Release Date September 28, 2023 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

BUY Network ABC Cast Gerry Turner, Jesse Palmer Franchise(s) The Bachelor Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Hulu

10 Ellen Goltzer

Retired School Teacher

Image via Disney/John Fleenor

71-year-old Ellen Goltzer made it to the top 4, which goes to show that she definitely had Gerry’s attention. During the season premiere, Ellen shared that she decided to come on the show to honor her friend Roberta, who had been battling cancer. After getting out of the limo and seeing Gerry for the first time, Ellen exclaimed: “Roberta, we made it!” She then explained to the rather confused leading man that her friend convinced her to look for love on the show. The confession took Gerry by surprise, and he was instantly attracted to Ellen because of how genuine she was. Their connection deepened in week 2 when Gerry gave Ellen a birthday gift on his birthday. Not to mention that the two shared a love for pickleball.

All in all, Ellen seemed like the perfect match for the Golden Bachelor. In week 3, Gerry picked Ellen for a one-on-one date and gave her a pair of earrings to wear that night. The two went on a hot air balloon ride where they shared a kiss. Over the next few weeks, Ellen told Gerry that she was falling head-over-heels in love with him. But sadly, he didn’t reciprocate the feelings and eliminated her right before the home visits. This came as a shock to Ellen and the fans, who were really hoping that she would get her happy ending. Watching her leave in tears after putting her heart on the line was one of the toughest moments of the season.

9 Sandra Mason

Retired Executive Assistant

Image via John Fleenor/ABC

Sandra Mason had Gerry’s attention right from the start. During her limo entrance, she shared her “healing practice” with the leading man, which consisted of deep breaths and blurting out all kinds of cuss words. What’s even crazier is that she asked Gerry to participate in the practice and let out a few swears of his own. While Gerry was initially confused, he started to appreciate Sandra for her unfiltered humor. The unexpected moment set the tone for Sandra’s time on the show, and let’s just say that there was never a dull moment with her around.

During week 4, she actually admitted to Gerry that she was skipping her daughter’s wedding to be on the show. And if that’s not a commitment, I don’t know what is! But Sandra was nothing if not bold, and that’s why the fans came to love her so much. Sadly, she was eliminated during Week 5, but let’s just say that Sandra walked away as a Bachelor Nation icon.

8 Nancy Hulkower

Retired Interior Designer

Image via ABC/Disney

Nancy Hulkower was one of the most impressive contestants on The Golden Bachelor Season 1. The 62-year-old mother of three immediately became a fan favorite when she stepped out of the limos and told Gerry that she, too, wore hearing aids like him. This sweet moment helped her kick things off with the leading man on a great note. Nancy lost her husband Mark Hulkower to colon cancer back in 2011. After that, she started a foundation to help fight cancer in his honor. The Golden Bachelor also took a liking to Nancy and the two were filmed shooting hoops together, which goes to show how naturally they clicked. The two also bonded over the passing away of their respective spouses.

During a group date, the ladies participated in a romance novel cover photo shoot. Nancy had to wear a wedding gown for the date, and as she put it on, she was overwhelmed with emotions. She later cried to fellow contestant April Kirkwood because she hadn’t worn a wedding dress since her and Mark’s wedding day. Nancy later spoke to Gerry, who had noticed Nancy being distant. When Nancy admitted that she didn’t expect the grief to hit her so suddenly, Gerry confided in her and revealed that the smell of cinnamon balls always reminded him of his late wife. The moment Gerry and Nancy shared was so meaningful to him that he ended up giving her the group date rose. Sadly, though, Nancy self-eliminated in week 4 when she realized that Gerry’s connections with the rest of the ladies were much stronger. You really have to appreciate her honesty.

7 April Kirkwood

Professional Counselor

Image via ABC

April Kirkwood's mischievous personality is what made her stand out from the rest of the ladies. For starters, during her first interaction with Gerry, she handed him a basket full of eggs to let him know that her eggs were “still very fresh.” Her cheeky humor is what led to a lot of fans rooting for her to win Gerry’s heart. But that’s not where her antics stopped. April provided the much-needed comedic relief on the show as she tried to seek Gerry’s attention. During the series premiere, she took Gerry to the side and gifted him an “April Calendar,” in which every month was April and featured photos of her. That’s one way to make sure a guy never forgets about you.

That’s not all, though! April then faked an injury during a pickleball game that the leading man organized among all the ladies. So, while the rest of them were busy trying to win the game, April dramatically collapsed on the court and claimed that her ankle had been injured. This resulted in Gerry rushing to be by her side. The Golden Bachelor bought her water and kept an eye on her to make sure she was okay. But little did she know that this was just April’s way of scoring some extra one-on-one time with him. In another instance, April redecorated the sleeping quarters with her April calendars at night to surprise her fellow contestants the next morning. April’s larger-than-life humor and her knack for making everyone laugh made her one of the best contestants on the show.

6 Susan Noles

Wedding Officiant

Image via Eric McCandless/Disney

Susan Noles might not have walked down the altar on The Golden Bachelor, but she definitely emerged as one of the most successful contestants once the show was over. Because Susan was previously married to former Major League Basketball player, Dickie Noles, she entered the show as a familiar face to many. Not to mention that her signature hairstyle made her a dead-ringer for Kris Jenner. I have to admit that Susan was the heart of The Golden Bachelor. She quickly formed friendships with many of the other ladies and was largely responsible for keeping things light and diffusing any kind of tension.

That scene with her trying to figure out what caused her gas and then confessing to Gerry about it is reality TV gold, and exactly why fans couldn’t get enough of her. As far as Gerry goes, he and Susan got along immediately. Even though they didn’t get a lot of one-on-one time, there was a natural warmth and ease in their interactions. Susan was eliminated in week 5, but it almost felt wrong to say goodbye to someone as hilarious and real as her. She even came back in the season finale to officiate Gerry and Theresa’s wedding, which goes to show her positive attitude toward everything in life.

5 Kathy Swartz

Retired Educational Consultant

Image via Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

70-year-old Kathy Swartz was one of the show’s most unexpected surprises. Right off the bat, she was a straight-shooter who wasn’t afraid to say it how it was. Her interactions with Gerry were sweet. But what Kathy is remembered for is her explosive confrontation with Theresa Nist. While The Golden Bachelor Season 1 mostly remained drama-free, Swartz had a bone to pick with Theresa when she started bragging about spending time with Gerry. The feud led to Kathy actually telling Theresa to “zip it” when she tried to explain her position.

Now, a lot of people didn’t agree with Kathy’s harsh reaction to what Theresa said and claimed that she was projecting her insecurities onto her. However, some believed that she was just speaking her mind. No matter what, though, Kathy definitely made an impact on the senior-focused franchise and even gave it its first official catfight. As far as her relationship with Gerry goes, the two shared a sweet bond, but it just wasn’t enough for her to stay. After the show was over, Kathy teamed up with Susan to host the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast where fans got to see a different side of her. And I’ll be honest, Kathy would make a pretty great Golden Bachelorette solely because of how entertaining and unfiltered she is.

4 Joan Vassos

School Administrator

Image via ABC

Joan Vassos was one of my favorite contestants. I was rooting for the 61-year-old as soon as I found out that she had lost her husband to pancreatic cancer just two years before she came on the show. There was a refreshing honesty about Joan, as she mourned the loss of her husband and tried to move on with her love life at the same time. Their shared grief is also why Gerry found himself drawn to her. During their first one-on-one date in week 3, Gerry and Joan opened up to each other about their pasts and dreaming of their potential future together.

However, their romance was cut short when Joan had to quit the show midway and go home to deal with a family emergency. Her exit was one of the most heartbreaking moments of the show. As she tells Gerry that she has to leave, both of them have tears in their eyes. Gerry took the opportunity to express that while he understood her situation, he hated the fact that they couldn’t continue getting to know each other. But all’s well that ends well because Joan went on to become the first-ever Golden Bachelorette and found her happily ever after with Chock Chapple.

3 Faith Martin

High School Teacher

Image via ABC

60-year-old Faith Martin made it to the top 3 with Theresa and Leslie Fhima. Which goes to show that she was definitely on Gerry’s radar, and her unexpected limo entrance might have something to do with that. Now, Faith was a master of many talents. Not only was she a TV and radio personality, she was also a teacher. And while you’d expect someone dealing with kids on a daily basis to be calm and patient, Faith had a wild streak. Instead of opting for a limo, Faith decided to arrive on a motorbike to show just how hardcore she really was. And her stunt definitely worked because the leading man gave Faith the coveted First Impression Rose.

Gerry was instantly attracted to Faith’s energy, and she was one of the few women who brought out his playful side. Faith also gave the show one of its most emotional moments when she serenaded Gerry with an original song during the series premiere. After the home visits before the finale, Faith told Gerry that she was falling in love with him. And while she believed that he reciprocated her feelings, that wasn’t the case at all. In the end, Faith had to go home after getting so close to the finish line. Faith was also a fan-favorite pick to star in The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 after her unexpected exit. But Joan took the spot instead.

2 Theresa Nist

Financial Services Professional