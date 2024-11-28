The Golden Bachelorette recently wrapped its first season of the reality spinoff, with Joan Vassos choosing Chock Chapple as her fiancé. But what stood out about The Golden Bachelorette asn't the usual ups and downs of a Bachelor Nation TV series. Instead, controversy popped up among contestants, whether it was conflict or a past criminal record. The Golden Bachelor wasn't without its issues, which bears the question: Is this spinoff worth continuing? While the Bachelor franchise hasn't been immune to controversy, it's become a recurring element in recent years - and nowhere is that more prominent than with The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette.

Gerry Turner Fell From Grace After ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Image via ABC

When The Golden Bachelor first aired, it felt like a truly fresh take on the Bachelor concept. Gerry Turner's story of wanting to find love again after losing his wife tugged at heartstrings, and the rarity of seeing a man in his 60's seeking love - and among his age group, no less! - drew in plenty of viewers. But prior to the Season 1 finale, a major expose by The Hollywood Reporter revealed Turner wasn't the man he claimed to be; not only was he in a relationship before The Golden Bachelor's filming, but his tale of being a retired restauranteur wasn't entirely true. Combined with a speedy marriage & divorce to Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist, Turner's appeal was fading fast - and it's only gotten worse.

During an episode of The Kardashians, Turner had dinner with Kris Jenner and was very flirtatious with her. The fact that this was aired during his marriage to Nist cast a bigger shadow on his "golden boy" image, but The Golden Bachelorette took the cake. Turner appeared during the third episode to give Vassos some advice, even asking her: "Have you considered the possibility that your guy is not here?" To viewers, this must have felt extremely hypocritical, especially considering the path his relationship took. It's probably for the best if Turner and Bachelor Nation split ways, as his reputation with the show is nowhere near what it used to be.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Had Issues With Multiple Contestants

Close

The Golden Bachelorette hit a major road bump days before it started filming, as contestant Gil Ramirez had a restraining order filed against him by an ex-girlfriend. As if that wasn't bad enough, contestant Guy Gansert was revealed to have a protective order filed against him by his ex-wife! Both of these incidents continued a troubling trend with Bachelor Nation contestants, as Bachelorette contestant Devin Strader was also the subject of a restraining order - to make matters worse, the revelations about Strader & Ramirez hit within days of each other. It shows that Bachelor Nation producers aren't doing enough due diligence with their background checks, despite Turner claiming to have been going through a rigorous testing process.

Though Chock Chapple ultimately won The Golden Bachelorette, he wound up having competition from Pascal Igbui. Igbui implied that Chapple felt like a "stalker" during one of his dates with Vassos, and didn't mince words in a Glamour interview: "Chock was all over her to the point where he was [like a] stalker...It’s bizarre behavior. I don’t know. ‘I can’t wait to be with you. I feel my love with you.’ Maybe in Wichita there is no women. I don’t know." Pascal would ultimately apologize, but during the tail end of The Golden Bachelorette episode, he self-eliminated himself, telling Vassos he wasn't in love with her. Chappele gave his own take on the situation during an interview, saying that he thought that the other contestants felt jealous of his growing bond with Vassos.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ & 'The Golden Bachelorette' Should End on A Single Season

Image via Gilles Mingasson/Disney

It's pretty clear that despite their unique elements, The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette have become fraught with controversy. ABC would be wise to cancel both shows; it's not worth all the drama spilling out of contestants' closets, which tend to overshadow the shows themselves. But others are trying to capitalize on the opportunity, as Kathy Griffin has thrown her name in the ring for The Golden Bachelorette while an Australian version of The Golden Bachelor is in the works. If those projects go forward, everyone involved should work to keep the drama on the show instead of bringing it in via shady contestants. Only time will tell.

The Golden Bachelorette & The Golden Bachelorette are available to stream on Hulu.