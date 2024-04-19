The Big Picture Fans found The Golden Bachelor more genuine due to mature cast.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are divorcing after the show due to lifestyle differences.

Rumor claims they struggled with lifestyle disparities and long-distance.

ABC's long-lasting reality dating franchise gained new life with the spin-off The Golden Bachelor. Fans found Gerry Turner's search for love more genuine than the original show since the cast is more mature. But it looks like some things stay the same with the star and winner, Theresa Nist announcing they'll be divorcing after getting married in a TV special in January.

The separated couple put on a brave face in the interview and claimed they still loved each other. But more people have come forward to paint a clearer picture of what went wrong in their relationship. It looks like they were incompatible after the ABC show and rumor has it Turner was a little judgmental of his wife's lifestyle.

The Golden Bachelor Follow a new kind of love for the golden years, when a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. Release Date September 28, 2023 Cast Jesse Palmer , Gerry Turner , Leslie Fhima , Theresa Nist Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Rumor Claims Theresa Nist Didn't Like Gerry Turner's Living Arrangement

Kate Casey claimed she was sent information about the divorce on her podcast, Reality Life With Kate Casey. She claimed an unnamed source whose son is friends with Turner's granddaughter had details about the situation. "He's saying he wanted the divorce because she was too 'uppity for him' and used the example of she wouldn't pump her own gas and hated where he lived," the host said. She noted Nist is from New Jersey, where people can't pump their gas themselves. Turner's hometown is Petersburg, Indiana.

That's not the only difference in their lifestyles. Turner is retired at 72, while Theresa works in financial services. They admitted on the Dear Shandy podcast that this was a "hurdle" for them. "I guess the difficult part is, I went on to the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time," he said. "I wanted fun, adventure. I wanted to go and do. So that is the crux of it, right now, is – when does that start?" They also explained that they were in a long-distance relationship and figuring out where they'll live.

Nist claimed in the Good Morning America interview that they looked at homes in New Jersey and South Carolina, but couldn't decide on a new home. They also said they didn't want to be far away from their families. Turner filed for divorce in Indiana. One of the ladies of Golden Bachelor will become the star of Golden Bachelorette. Hopefully, the producers or the cast will learn a lesson on how to pick the right suitor from Nist and Turner.

