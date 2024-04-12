The Big Picture Former Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are divorcing after a whirlwind TV romance.

Despite the split, the couple still claims they love each other and are hopeful about finding love.

ABC is launching a Golden Bachelorette spin-off, with potential stars including Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin.

Bachelor Nation watched the first star of Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner try to find love at 71 years old. The spin-off was a hit and in the end, he proposed to Theresa Nist. The show quickly planned their wedding and televised it in January. The Bachelor might have a long history of couples getting married, but few reality TV stars had a wedding special. They are divorcing three months after saying, "I do." What went wrong? Well, they reveal what led up to their decision in a new interview.

The former couple appeared on Good Morning America to say they plan to divorce. "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage," Turner explained. Nist addressed their fans who watched their love story. "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," she said. "We want none of that to change for anybody."

Turner and Nist Say They Still Love Each Other

Turner and Nist claimed they still love each other and are hopeful about love. The Bachelor contract states couples have to return their rings if they break up two years before the end of their season. Nist isn't too heartbroken about giving it back. "But you know what? We don't have to give back the memories," she said.

Golden Bachelor reached 43.4 million viewers. ABC announced Golden Bachelorette is coming in the fall. A star for the spinoff hasn't been announced. USA Today reported there were multiple women from Turner's season in consideration. At the top of the list were Joan Vassos, who left the season early due to her daughter's health. Runner-up and fitness trainer, Leslie Fhima was also considered. Lastly, high school teacher Faith Martin was also in talks for the role. But we know the show's casting can come with surprises. Jenny Tran from Joey Graziadei's season was announced as the new bachelorette and made history as the first Asian American lead. We'll have to wait for more details about Golden Bachelorette and if the former couple will talk about the decline of their marriage.