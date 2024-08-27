The Big Picture Gerry Turner's image as the quintessential seasoned bachelor quickly dissolved due to his inconsistencies and lies.

Susan Noles, a contestant on the show, officiated Gerry's wedding but excluded him from the reunion dinner.

New Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos is set to overshadow Gerry's moment in the spotlight, following his tarnished reputation.

Gerry Turner had the world in his tanned but weathered palm a year ago. After Bachelor Nation fans insisted on diversity for the reality franchise, producers finally acquiesced and focused on a bachelor with some life experiences instead of a perfect six-pack under his belt. Gerry was the ideal candidate for the debut of The Golden Bachelor. Gerry came with old-school movie star good looks and a tear-jerking backstory, making the 20 senior bachelorettes and Bachelor Nation fans wholeheartedly believe he was the quintessential, seasoned bachelor that would guarantee some lucky lady a happily ever after. Unfortunately, the facade of Gerry's perfect gentleman act quickly dissipated bit by bit as his reality was revealed.

After Gerry’s highly anticipated season, he left the show with “his girl”, Teresa Nist. Less than five months after the two tied the knot, they announced they were divorcing. To say fans were disappointed would’ve been an understatement, but Gerry’s Prince Charming image had already begun chipping away long before the divorce announcement. One of the biggest discrepancies in Gerry’s squeaky-clean story was his claim to have been a widower in mourning after his beloved wife passed away. Conveniently forgetting to recall a 3-year romance with a former co-worker was just the beginning of Gerry's inconsistencies. It didn't take long for the rejected bachelorettes to begin comparing notes on stories Gerry told them about his past. After the marriage to Teresa failed publicly, even more was revealed about Gerry's prior history and the women rallied around Teresa in support.

Gerry's bachelor profile listed him as a retired restaurateur living in Indiana who was encouraged to put himself back out there for another chance at love by his two daughters. After The Golden Bachelor aired, it was revealed that Gerry owned a fast food drive-thru titled, Mr. Quick, which he sold in 1985, after which he began working a series of odd jobs, mostly in maintenance. The picture Gerry had worked with producers to create of a financially secure retiree seemed just as fictitious as his claims to have been unable to bring himself to date after losing his beloved wife. Aside from a woman he had a 3-year relationship with, which included living together for almost a year, several other women came forward suggesting they had short-term relationships with the golden bachelor. As Gerry's web of white lies continued unraveling, the senior bachelorettes stood in solidarity beside the heartbroken Teresa, who probably learned a lot more about her handsome reality TV husband than she cared to reveal.

Susan Noles Officiated Gerry's Wedding But Decided to Exclude Him From the Reunion Dinner

Susan Noles was one of the 19 sassy seniors who attempted to win Gerry over successfully. Instead of crying over spilled milk, Susan remained friends with both Gerry and Teresa and ended up officiating their wedding ceremony. The friendship with Susan proved long-lasting with not just the lovebirds but many of the other women from the show. For Susan and many of the other women on the show, new girlfriends connected by a memorable shared experience were worth the time on the show, even if they didn't get a romantic partner out of the deal. When Gerry and Teresa had ended their relationship, Susan's friendship remained intact with both parties.

Beyond Gerry, Susan connected with Gerry's two daughters, who for all practical purposes appeared to genuinely want their father to find love. An avid cook, Susan decided to host a Golden Bachelor reunion dinner for the ladies on the show and extended the invite to Gerry's daughters. According to her conversation with US Weekly, Susan confirmed the new Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos will attend the dinner, but Gerry was told he wasn't allowed. "His daughters are coming as well. He wanted to. But I said, ‘No men allowed,’” she shared.

Joan Vassos As the New Golden Bachelorette Will Soon Steal Gerry's 10 Minutes of Fame

Image via ABC

Besides being slighted at a reunion dinner with his former cast mates, Gerry's antics have left a bitter taste in the mouths of Bachelor Nation fans across the country. He recently announced being cast as a celebrity guest judge on So You Think You've Got Talent and was met with less than favorable feedback. Comments on Gerry's Instagram account ranged from nonchalant reactions to disgust, as fans pointed out Gerry's obvious lack of ability to judge talent after picking a wife on reality television and getting divorced in less than 5 months.

Gerry's transition from representing millions of senior citizens hoping for another chance at love during their sunset years to being vilified as a manipulative liar thirsty for television fame has been epic. Gerry's behavior has racked up more criticism and shade than a real housewife, experiencing the backlash of a poorly written season. With audiences eagerly awaiting the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette, most of the hype around Gerry will be replaced with predictions first and later criticisms of the new season. Unfortunately for Gerry, being the first Golden Bachelor doesn't leave much room for second chances or a second season. He had one chance to score the love of a lifetime, and it's pretty obvious he blew it.

