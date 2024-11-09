Mark Anderson charmed viewers during his brief appearance on The Bachelor as Kelsey Anderson's father. Following his appearance on The Golden Bachelorette, where he was eliminated before the final stages, there have been significant hoots and support or at least conversations around him to become the next lead for its male spinoff. However, he might not be The Golden Bachelor material, and fans are picking up on some pretty obvious clues. First, there's his age. The lead typically brings decades of life experience and a bit of that wise, seasoned charm. Take Gerry Turner for example. Turner was 72 years old when The Golden Bachelor season 1 started. Anderson, however, is 57 years old, which might also say that he's way too young to be The Golden Bachelor. Then, there's his vibe — polite but, well, not exactly electrifying.

Critics say his interactions on the show have come off as lukewarm at best. When he was paired with Joan Vassos, many viewers felt zero sparks. Fans admit he's a nice guy, but being a lead requires something extra. And let's not forget that other contestants just seem more suited for the spotlight. For instance, Chock Chapple has already shown sizzling chemistry. Sure, he's hinted at leaving, but if he stays, he'd be great for the lead role. And then there's Charles Ling. Audiences fell in love with his warm personality, maturity, and emotional depth.

Mark’s Personality Doesn’t Quite Light Up The Screen

Mark Anderson's performance on The Golden Bachelorette hasn't exactly set fans on fire, and it's not hard to see why. His interactions with other contestants, including Joan Vassos, often appear flat and dull. Anderson tends to fade into the background during group dates and one-on-one conversations instead of capturing viewers' attention. For instance, during Anderson's first solo outing on a Yacht, he barely showed any chemistry with Vassos. Fans speculate that he might be more interested in screen time, as one of the viewers took to Reddit and shared that he doesn't think the star is "serious."

Anderson's reserved demeanor contrasts with the energetic personalities that typically thrive on reality dating shows. That's why most viewers have labeled him dull and called his attempts to connect forced. There's even speculation that the star joined the show not for love, and maybe he "loves being in the mansion, not looking for a wife right now," as per a Reddit user. True or not, we know for a fact that Anderson has yet to show a persona on-screen that might make him a one-shot fit for The Golden Bachelor. After all, being the lead requires more than just one quality; it demands at least a combination of emotional depth, charisma, and perhaps a tad hint of unpredictability.

Mark's Midlife Energy Doesn't Match The Golden Spirit

Mark Anderson may be charming, but his age and vibe simply feel out of place on The Golden Bachelor. At 57, he's often seen more as a midlife bachelor than a true golden contender. In comparison to other leads, Anderson's age doesn't quite align with the show's original intent, which is to spotlight love stories with those entirely in their golden years. Fans think that he shouldn't be the Golden Bachelor because "he's only 57.”

Joan Vassos is 61 years old, which makes Anderson only a few years younger than Vassos. The Golden Bachelor casting typically has men who are older than their female partners. Even though the difference wasn't much in the case of Vassos and Anderson, there was an observable gap in their conversations. In a YouTube video shared by Bachelor Nation, Vassos admitted that she didn't see herself in the conversations when talking with Anderson. Vassos also said she needed someone "as far along in their journey" as she was, and it could be an indication that Anderson's connection with Vassos was slightly mismatched, and that too pulls him down from the position of the next Golden Bachelor.

While Mark Anderson has won fans over with his warm presence on the show, he isn't the only contestant viewers would love to see as the next Golden Bachelor. In fact, some of his fellow contestants might be even better suited to take the lead because of their experiences and personalities. Charles Ling is one of them. The star made a significant impact with his empathic behavior. At 66, Ling seems to perfectly embody the golden spirit of the show and showcases the wisdom and kindness that viewers appreciate in the lead.

Another strong contender is Pascal Ibgui, who is a 69-year-old French salon owner. Though Ibgui chose to self-eliminate, his maturity and humor made him a standout on the show, and fans could imagine him bringing a perfect dynamic as the next Golden Bachelor. Then there's Chock Chapple, who recently said that he's going to leave The Golden Bachelorette. His departure is not yet confirmed, but his perfect chemistry with Joan Vassos spotlights him as a fine gentleman, who could be a great fit for the Golden Bachelor. While Anderson is a likable figure and comes from a leading family in Bachelor Nation, he needs to have more than a winning daughter or familial connections to be narrowed down as a Golden Bachelor lead.

The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 is currently airing and "Finale Part 2" will air on November 13, 2024, at 8 PM on ABC. The previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

