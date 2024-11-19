The filming schedule for The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is officially out! The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 wrapped up on November 13, 2024, with Joan Vassos choosing Chock Chapple as her special someone. Now, it looks like Bachelor Nation is wasting no time getting things going for the next installment in the senior-focused franchise, because filming for The Golden Bachelor Season 2 will take place between June 2025 and August 2025.

The Bachelor Nation website recently put out a casting call for women wanting to become contestants in the upcoming season of The Golden Bachelor. The process of applying consists of a number of questions for the producers to filter out potential contenders. One of the questions in the form asks the applicants whether they have any commitments from June 2025 to August 2025. While Bachelor Nation hasn’t released an official statement about the filming dates, the casting call seems to imply exactly when the cameras will start rolling.

As far as the application is concerned, the form on the website requires basic information about applicants’ race, political views, and religion. The application process also includes questions about the potential contestants’ criminal records and their favorite men from The Golden Bachelorette Season 1. ABC also aired commercials asking single women to apply for The Golden Bachelor Season 2 during the last few episodes of Vassos’s season of The Golden Bachelorette.

The Next Golden Bachelor Lead Remains a Mystery

While many are gunning for The Golden Bachelorette star Mark Anderson to be the next Golden Bachelor, there has been no official news about it yet. While Vassos and Anderson gave their relationship a shot on the show, he was eliminated right before her hometown visits. Considering that Anderson was a favorite among the fans, people started assuming that he would be the next Golden Bachelor.

In an interview with The Wrap, Anderson opened up about the possibility of becoming the next leading man on The Golden Bachelor — and he’s not opposed to the idea. The reality TV star shared that The Golden Bachelorette had been a fantastic experience for him. However, he admitted that he would think about what he wanted and discuss it with his kids before making the final call. While speaking about having any regrets during his time on the show, Andersen confessed that he would have opened up to Vassos earlier if given the chance to do it all over again.

The host of the franchise, Jesse Palmer has hinted at whom the next possible Golden Bachelor could be. In an interview with TV Insider, Palmer claimed that there are “multiple” Golden Bachelor Season 2 contenders, as reported by Swooon. Palmer believes that there are a lot of guys from Vassos’s season who would make great leading men. But he did mention that he didn't even know how things were going to play out just yet. All episodes of The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 and The Golden Bachelor Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelor Follow a new kind of love for the golden years, when a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 28, 2023 Cast Jesse Palmer , Gerry Turner , Leslie Fhima , Theresa Nist Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu